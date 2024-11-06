Bengals Place Former Utah Running Back On Injured Reserve

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Cincinnati Bengals have placed former Zack Moss on injured reserve, ending the former Utah running back’s season.

Multiple outlets report Moss is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 season with a neck injury sustained in practice.

Per @MikeGarafolo, Zack Moss is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a neck injury. The issue was discovered late last week, and according to Garafolo will require two months of rest before re-evaluation. pic.twitter.com/VWUt86nW2s — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) November 5, 2024

Moss ends his season with 242 yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries.

In Moss’ absence, the Bengals traded a seventh-round pick for Khalil Herbert ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

About Zack Moss

Before his NFL career, Moss etched his name in the history books for the University of Utah. The Miami, Florida native is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

Most career 100-yard rushing games

Rushing TDs

Rushing yards

Total touchdowns

Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons

Rushing attempts

The Buffalo Bills selected Moss in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

Context on the #Bengals trading for Khalil Herbert from @gmfb: RB Zack Moss is expected to miss at least the rest of the regular season with a neck injury, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. pic.twitter.com/9QaWl6js8d — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 5, 2024

Moss played 13 games as a rookie, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Moss appeared in 13 games and ran for 345 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

In 2022, Moss was traded to the Colts after seeing his role decrease in Buffalo. With the Bills, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. He added 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

In eight games with Indianapolis in 2022, Moss rushed 76 times for 365 yards and a touchdown. Last year, the Hallandale H.S. alum appeared in 14 games, finishing with 794 yards and five touchdowns on 183 carries.

Moss is a cousin of longtime NFL veteran wide receivers Santana and Sinorice Moss.

