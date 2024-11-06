On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Bengals Place Former Utah Running Back On Injured Reserve

Nov 6, 2024, 9:42 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Cincinnati Bengals have placed former  Zack Moss on injured reserve, ending the former Utah running back’s season.

Multiple outlets report Moss is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 season with a neck injury sustained in practice.

Moss ends his season with 242 yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries.

In Moss’ absence, the Bengals traded a seventh-round pick for Khalil Herbert ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

RELATED STORIES

About Zack Moss

Before his NFL career, Moss etched his name in the history books for the University of Utah. The Miami, Florida native is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

  • Most career 100-yard rushing games
  • Rushing TDs
  • Rushing yards
  • Total touchdowns
  • Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons
  • Rushing attempts

The Buffalo Bills selected Moss in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

Moss played 13 games as a rookie, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Moss appeared in 13 games and ran for 345 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

In 2022, Moss was traded to the Colts after seeing his role decrease in Buffalo. With the Bills, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. He added 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

In eight games with Indianapolis in 2022, Moss rushed 76 times for 365 yards and a touchdown. Last year, the Hallandale H.S. alum appeared in 14 games, finishing with 794 yards and five touchdowns on 183 carries.

Moss is a cousin of longtime NFL veteran wide receivers Santana and Sinorice Moss.

Follow Locals In The NFL With KSL Sports

For over five years, KSL Sports has covered all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you updated on how the locals perform on the highest stage.

Check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here, from highlights to trades and other breaking news.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and  Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 12

The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Park City Miners @ Spanish Fork Dons

Round three of the UHSAA football playoffs is on tap with spectacular playoff matchups around the Beehive State. Winners move on to the semifinals next weekend, and the 2024 high school football season inches toward its end.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bengals Place Former Utah Running Back On Injured Reserve

Former Utah running back Zack Moss is expected to miss the remainder of the Cincinnati Bengals season after being placed on injured reserve. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

College Basketball World Impressed With Egor Demin In BYU Debut

BYU freshman Egor Demin put on a show in his debut in college basketball.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Sees Mihailo Boskovic Through ‘Different Lens’ After Being Cleared By NCAA

Freshman Mihailo Boskovic impressed during his BYU basketball debut.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kevin Young Receives ‘Splash Zone’ Celebration After First BYU Win

BYU players celebrated win number one in the postgame locker room for Coach Kevin Young.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Bengals Place Former Utah Running Back On Injured Reserve