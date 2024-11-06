Looking Out for the Good: Coat drive during Saturday’s BYU-Utah football game to help Utah’s foster care youth

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Football League has finally come to Utah.

Well, the National Football League Players Association — the players’ union — has, as the nearly 300 former NFL players who live in Utah gather to talk about the old days, organize around their needs and contribute to the community as a force.

They will continue this service on Saturday before and during the BYU-University of Utah game. Along with former BYU and U. players, these former NFL athletes will hold a coat drive with Utah Foster Care at the U.’s tailgate spot. They do not want this to be a small action, though. They are taking their big personas and big energy to spread the word about the needs of foster care youth in Utah.

“From the very beginning, they’ve talked how they want to make this big and get information everywhere. Even to collect 2,024 coats for the youth. They wanted … to blow this story up,” said Nikki MacKay, CEO of Utah Foster Care. “They’re a great group of guys. It’s fun to be their partner.”

All involved have the goal to get coats to the youth, but also to let Utahns know the need is great for anyone in foster care. Nearly 2,000 young people from newborns to 18 years old are in the foster care system in Utah, living in St. George, Cedar City, Murray, Ogden, Brigham City and all places in between. While this time of year is giving season — with food and coat drives as well as financial donations popping up everywhere from schools to church groups to college campuses — foster care youth are often forgotten.

Coat drive The Utah Foster Care and NFL Players Association-Utah chapter’s coat drive: Needed: New coats for everyone from newborns to 18 year olds. When: Saturday, 4-9 p.m. Where: University of Utah tailgate lot, 595 Guardsman Way in Salt Lake City. Coats, Venmo or other financial donations can also be brought to the Murray office at 5296 S. Commerce Drive, #400, or the Orem office at 274 W. Center Street in Orem. More info: To learn more about becoming a foster parent or to make a donation, visit utahfostercare.org/.

Utah’s first lady Abby Cox has shone the spotlight on Utah’s foster care children and teenagers when she can. Other individuals and people who used to be in the state’s care do the same. But to have the National Football League Players Association working on this project brings another level of attention that was unexpected. According to the NFL, 123 million viewers watched at least part of a game in 2023 and an average of 18.6 million watch weekly in 2024, the highest average in nine years. Those players have a platform, and the NFL Players Association has called on them to show how they are more than athletes on a field but members of a community.

The same is true with the BYU and Utah players, past and present. MacKay noted that the U. players cook dinner for the youth from time to time. The BYU players also have a history of giving back to their communities. Now they, too, will learn and spread information about young people in the community who, like them, want to wear what is cool, spend time with their friends and laugh as children and teenagers do.

But the foster care youth would also like a family to live with, a wish that has become more difficult to fulfill, advocates say.

“The need is statewide and has been great in child welfare for the last 30 years,” MacKay said. “It’s my opinion that families are struggling with inflation, for example, and they just can’t foster someone right now. But you don’t have to foster to get involved. Coat drives, volunteering, donations can all help.”

Foster homes are especially needed for teenagers and sibling groups, and LGTBT youth also need welcoming and supportive foster families, MacKay said. Utah Foster Care also hopes to have homes available that match the diversity of the youth in their care, especially in terms of language. Twenty-five percent of foster care youth in Utah are Latino, with a desire for a Spanish-speaking home.

Visitors can learn more on Saturday while tailgating into the evening. There will also be time for fun with all players available for photographs ready to show off to friends and family. A serious topic may be addressed, but there is still BYU-U. football going on, after all.

“It’s fun to have this rivalry,” MacKay said. She did not attend BYU or the U. but still finds enjoyment in the whole thing. “We have people here that went to both schools, and they have been into it. It’s a great way to bring up the need for foster kids in the state.”

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.