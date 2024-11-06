How To Watch Game Night Live: Park City Miners @ Spanish Fork Dons

SPANISH FORK, Utah – Round three of the UHSAA football playoffs is on tap with spectacular matchups around the Beehive State. Winners move on to the semifinals next weekend, and the 2024 high school football season inches toward its end.

Park City (10-1, 5-1 Region 10) and Spanish Fork (9-2, 5-1 Region 8) square up in the Game Night Live Game of the Week on Friday, November 8. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. MT.

KSL Sports' Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call

Game Night Live: Playoffs Week Three

No. 5 Park City Miners @ No. 4 Spanish Fork Dons

Park City has been burying opponents all season. The Miners defense has four shutouts, including last week’s 33-0 mauling of Bear River. Thanks to an offense that averages 37.3 points per game and a defense allowing ten ppg, the Miners have had just two games come down to the final possession.

Spanish Fork has been equally impressive, scoring 47 or more points six times, including its last three games. While not boasting the impressive defense Park City does, the Dons have averaged 44.4 points per game. Spanish Fork reached the quarterfinals with a 56-35 win over Salem Hills.

Kickoff for the Game Night Live Game of the Week between Park City and Spanish Fork is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

