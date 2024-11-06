On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 12

Nov 6, 2024, 11:29 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County. Presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron.  Our winner this week was Corner Canyon High School’s Weston Briggs.

Salt Lake County Player of the Week – Weston Briggs, RB (Corner Canyon)

Corner Canyon hosted Westlake High School in the second-round of the 6A Playoffs. The two former Region 4 foes looked to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals. Briggs and the Chargers jumped out to a quick lead as Briggs hauled in a touchdown pass to give Corner Canyon a 14-0 lead.

The Chargers’ ground game came alive in the second quarter as they piled up 28 points in the frame. Briggs plunged in to the end zone for two of his rushing touchdowns on the night before the half.

Corner Canyon didn’t relent in the second half. They stifled the Westlake offense and didn’t allow the Thunder to find any sustained success. Briggs completed his hat trick of rushing touchdowns in the third quarter.

That score, paired with a Jayden Pearce rushing touchdown, capped the scoring in the 56-0 shutout. Briggs ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns while also adding a receiving touchdown in the victory.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Hercules Salt Lake County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 12

The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Park City Miners @ Spanish Fork Dons

Round three of the UHSAA football playoffs is on tap with spectacular playoff matchups around the Beehive State. Winners move on to the semifinals next weekend, and the 2024 high school football season inches toward its end.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bengals Place Former Utah Running Back On Injured Reserve

Former Utah running back Zack Moss is expected to miss the remainder of the Cincinnati Bengals season after being placed on injured reserve. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

College Basketball World Impressed With Egor Demin In BYU Debut

BYU freshman Egor Demin put on a show in his debut in college basketball.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Sees Mihailo Boskovic Through ‘Different Lens’ After Being Cleared By NCAA

Freshman Mihailo Boskovic impressed during his BYU basketball debut.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kevin Young Receives ‘Splash Zone’ Celebration After First BYU Win

BYU players celebrated win number one in the postgame locker room for Coach Kevin Young.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 12