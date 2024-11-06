Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 12

SALT LAKE CITY – The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County. Presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our winner this week was Corner Canyon High School’s Weston Briggs.

Salt Lake County Player of the Week – Weston Briggs, RB (Corner Canyon)

Corner Canyon hosted Westlake High School in the second-round of the 6A Playoffs. The two former Region 4 foes looked to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals. Briggs and the Chargers jumped out to a quick lead as Briggs hauled in a touchdown pass to give Corner Canyon a 14-0 lead.

The Chargers’ ground game came alive in the second quarter as they piled up 28 points in the frame. Briggs plunged in to the end zone for two of his rushing touchdowns on the night before the half.

Corner Canyon didn’t relent in the second half. They stifled the Westlake offense and didn’t allow the Thunder to find any sustained success. Briggs completed his hat trick of rushing touchdowns in the third quarter.

That score, paired with a Jayden Pearce rushing touchdown, capped the scoring in the 56-0 shutout. Briggs ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns while also adding a receiving touchdown in the victory.

Big time performance from this week’s Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week! 🔥 Presented by @HerculesCU https://t.co/pZk1QTg4C6 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 31, 2024

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Hercules Salt Lake County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

