Utahns elect Derek Brown as new Utah Attorney General

SALT LAKE CITY – Utahns elected a new Utah Attorney General Tuesday night. Republican candidate Derek Brown defeated Democrat Rudy Batista.

Initial results show Brown winning with 58% of the vote. Batista also texted Brown last night, congratulating him on the win.

Brown will replace Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, the third Utah Attorney General in row to leave office surrounded by scandal and controversy.

Brown said his plan to clean it up is being transparent and efficient.

“The Attorney General’s Office is the largest law firm in the state, it needs to be the best run, most efficient, most well-funded law firm in the state, I intend to do that,” the Attorney General-elect said.

Brown said he’s relieved the election is over. He said he traveled to every county in the state, talking to thousands of voters, and by Tuesday night he was exhausted.