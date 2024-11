Utah High School 2024 Girls Volleyball Tournament Streaming Guide: 5A/6A

SALT LAKE CITY – Two champions will be crowned in girls volleyball this weekend with the 5A and 6A tournaments taking place at Utah Valley University.

The 5A and 6A girls volleyball tournaments will be held at UCCU Center in Orem, Utah.

KSLSports.com will have every match streamed live, here.

*Note: As tournaments progress throughout the day, games could have later start times. The start times listed are approximate.

5A Girls Volleyball Tournament at UCCU Center

Thursday, November 7

No. 16 Wasatch vs. No. 1 Bountiful – Second Round Match – 3:30 PM

No. 9 Clearfield vs. No. 8 Timpview – Second Round Match – 3:30 PM

No. 13 West Jordan vs. No. 4 Salem Hills – Second Round Match – 3:30 PM

No. 21 Springville vs. No. 5 Northridge – Second Round Match – 3:30 PM

No. 18 Bonneville vs. No. 2 Skyline – Second Round Match – 5:00 PM

No. 10 Spanish Fork vs. No. 7 Brighton – Second Round Match – 5:00 PM

No. 14 Alta vs. No. 3 Woods Cross – Second Round Match – 5:00 PM

No. 11 Box Elder vs. No. 6 Maple Mountain – Second Round Match – 5:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 25 – 6:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 26 – 6:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 1 – 6:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 2 – 6:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 27 – 8:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 28 – 8:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 3 – 8:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 4 – 8:00 PM

Friday, November 8

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 5 – 8:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 6 – 8:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 32 – 9:15 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 33 – 9:15 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 29 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 30 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – 5th/7th Place Match – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – 6th/8th Place Match – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – 3rd/4th Place Match – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Match – 6:30 PM

6A Girls Volleyball Tournament at UCCU Center

Thursday, November 7

No. 16 American Fork vs. No. 1 Pleasant Grove – Second Round Match – 9:00 AM

No. 9 Layton vs. No. 8 Fremont – Second Round Match – 9:00 AM

No. 13 Weber vs. No. 4 Corner Canyon – Second Round Match – 9:00 AM

No. 12 Westlake vs. No. 5 Syracuse – Second Round Match – 9:00 AM

No. 18 Davis vs. No. 2 Lone Peak – Second Round Match – 10:30 AM

No. 10 Copper Hills vs. No. 7 Skyridge – Second Round Match – 10:30 AM

No. 14 Herriman vs. No. 3 Mountain Ridge – Second Round Match – 10:30 AM

No. 11 Farmington vs. No. 6 Bingham – Second Round Match – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 25 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 26 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 1 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 2 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 27 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 28 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 3 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 4 – 1:30 PM

Friday, November 8

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 5 – 8:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 6 – 8:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 32 – 9:15 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 33 – 9:15 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 29 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 30 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – 5th/7th Place Match – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – 6th/8th Place Match – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – 3rd/4th Place Match – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Match – 4:00 PM

Rewatch 5A Girls Volleyball Tournament

Rewatch 6A Girls Volleyball Tournament

Follow @kslsports