On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Building On Solid Foundation For 2025

Nov 6, 2024, 1:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SANDY, UtahAfter a sputtering end to a season that once looked promising, Real Salt Lake begins the difficult process of reflecting on what went wrong.

RSL held its season-ending press conference on Wednesday, November 6. Head coach Pablo Mastroeni and Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid addressed the club’s next steps.

“We had a good year, but it wasn’t great,” Mastroeni said while illustrating where his expectation of success sits. “It wasn’t great because we didn’t finish with the title. I want to win titles. That’s my challenge for all these guys.”

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Season Ends On Penalty Kicks For Third Straight Year

“Only one team at the end of the year can truly say this was a success,” Schmid remarked, looking back at 2024. “Anytime we end up where we don’t win MLS Cup, it feels like a failure.”

Mastroeni expects his team to quickly turn the page to next season.

“The season’s over… Quit living in 2024 and start aiming for 2025. Is it a new body; is it a new mindset? Is it technical work or shots in front? Challenge yourself to be better.”

Real Salt Lake is improving each season

Early playoff exits aside, RSL has improved steadily in recent years. The club set franchise records for goals and points while earning the third seed in a challenging Western Conference.

“The last three years, we’ve finished in a progressively higher position in the standings,” Schmid said of the team’s rise. “We’ve achieved higher point totals each year in the regular season, culminating this year in the club record. We’ve scored more goals each season, culminating in another club record this year.”

“I think there is a lot of behind-the-scenes growth that has translated into the field,” Mastroeni said. “We improved our game model in almost every statistical area. I think it’s been just so wonderful to watch and see the progress and know that there’s a fantastic foundation to continue building on.”

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Come Up Short On Penalties, Head To Minnesota

Schmid is confident that this year’s successes and failures can lead to taking another step forward in 2025.

“We finished the season on an eight-game unbeaten run, and we’re out of the playoffs,” Schmid said. “That’s incredibly disappointing and incredibly frustrating. I think that frustration is going to fuel the work that we do in the offseason and how we approach next year.”

RELATED STORIES

Pablo Ruiz on track for 2025

A talented winger, Ruiz’s season was derailed in early May when it was announced he would miss the rest of the year after undergoing surgery to repair torn ligaments in his knee.

Schmid hopes the Argentinian will be available for the start of training camp but cautioned that doctors will need to clear Ruiz before returning.

RELATED: Pablo Ruiz Out For Season With Injury

“He’s on track for that, but he’s not officially cleared,” Schmid stated. “The last week or two, he’s been in most of training. He’s not fully cleared for game performance and 100 percent, but he’s looking really good.”

Ruiz has seven goals and 16 assists in 108 career matches with RSL.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram. 

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Building On Solid Foundation For 2025

Real Salt Lake held its season-ending press conference on Wednesday, November 6. Head coach Pablo Mastroeni and Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid addressed the Claret & Cobalt's next steps. 

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Recapping A Frenzied NFL Trade Deadline Day

NFL teams, especially contenders, were active before Tuesday's trade deadline at 4 p.m. EST.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School 2024 Girls Volleyball Tournament Streaming Guide: 5A/6A

Utah High School girls volleyball state tournaments in 5A and 6A streaming on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Highs, Three Lows For Utah Hockey Club After 13 Games

Currently 5-5-3 with 13 points (5th in the Central Division), let's take a look at three highs and three lows for the Utah Hockey Club after the first month of the season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 12

The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Park City Miners @ Spanish Fork Dons

Round three of the UHSAA football playoffs is on tap with spectacular playoff matchups around the Beehive State. Winners move on to the semifinals next weekend, and the 2024 high school football season inches toward its end.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Real Salt Lake Building On Solid Foundation For 2025