Real Salt Lake Building On Solid Foundation For 2025

SANDY, Utah—After a sputtering end to a season that once looked promising, Real Salt Lake begins the difficult process of reflecting on what went wrong.

RSL held its season-ending press conference on Wednesday, November 6. Head coach Pablo Mastroeni and Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid addressed the club’s next steps.

“We had a good year, but it wasn’t great,” Mastroeni said while illustrating where his expectation of success sits. “It wasn’t great because we didn’t finish with the title. I want to win titles. That’s my challenge for all these guys.”

“Only one team at the end of the year can truly say this was a success,” Schmid remarked, looking back at 2024. “Anytime we end up where we don’t win MLS Cup, it feels like a failure.”

Mastroeni expects his team to quickly turn the page to next season.

“The season’s over… Quit living in 2024 and start aiming for 2025. Is it a new body; is it a new mindset? Is it technical work or shots in front? Challenge yourself to be better.”

Real Salt Lake is improving each season

Early playoff exits aside, RSL has improved steadily in recent years. The club set franchise records for goals and points while earning the third seed in a challenging Western Conference.

“The last three years, we’ve finished in a progressively higher position in the standings,” Schmid said of the team’s rise. “We’ve achieved higher point totals each year in the regular season, culminating this year in the club record. We’ve scored more goals each season, culminating in another club record this year.”

“I think there is a lot of behind-the-scenes growth that has translated into the field,” Mastroeni said. “We improved our game model in almost every statistical area. I think it’s been just so wonderful to watch and see the progress and know that there’s a fantastic foundation to continue building on.”

Schmid is confident that this year’s successes and failures can lead to taking another step forward in 2025.

“We finished the season on an eight-game unbeaten run, and we’re out of the playoffs,” Schmid said. “That’s incredibly disappointing and incredibly frustrating. I think that frustration is going to fuel the work that we do in the offseason and how we approach next year.”

Pablo Ruiz on track for 2025

A talented winger, Ruiz’s season was derailed in early May when it was announced he would miss the rest of the year after undergoing surgery to repair torn ligaments in his knee.

Schmid hopes the Argentinian will be available for the start of training camp but cautioned that doctors will need to clear Ruiz before returning.

“He’s on track for that, but he’s not officially cleared,” Schmid stated. “The last week or two, he’s been in most of training. He’s not fully cleared for game performance and 100 percent, but he’s looking really good.”

Ruiz has seven goals and 16 assists in 108 career matches with RSL.

