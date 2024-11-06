Utah Jazz Forward Taylor Hendricks Undergoes Successful Surgery

SALT LAKE CITY – Second-year Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks underwent successful surgery to repair a broken leg suffered on October 28.

The Jazz announced Dr. Charles Saltzman and Dr. Devon Nixon from the University of Utah Orthopedic Center performed surgery to address a right fibula fracture and dislocated ankle on Wednesday, November 6. No timeline has been announced for his recovery.

The former UCF Knight had been expected to take a step forward after averaging 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 40 games as a rookie.

Hendricks averaged 4.7 points and five rebounds while defending the opponent’s best offensive threat for 25 minutes a night in three games this season.

Rookie forward Cody Williams has started the past four games with Hendricks unavailable.

Taylor Hendricks Injury Changes Jazz Season

Midway through the third quarter against the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks, Hendricks suffered a gruesome leg injury. The team reported that the second-year forward suffered a fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle in a non-contact injury.

Hendricks was running down the floor when it appeared his left leg slipped on the court, and his right leg got caught underneath the weight of his body.

The Jazz bench was stunned by the injury. Several players were in tears as Hendricks was stretchered off the floor.

“We’re going to do our best as a group to just continue to show [Taylor] and his family some love and support during this.” For more: https://t.co/UgTgYvVMGs pic.twitter.com/IVpSraPJ5K — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 29, 2024

“That’s hard to stomach. He’s put in a lot of hard work,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “He’s a great kid, and so we’re just trying to focus on him, his health, keeping him up, his spirits up, as he begins the road of his recovery.”

The injury delays Hendricks’s developmental timeline and will require the Jazz to dedicate more time to getting him up to speed when he returns.

The Jazz will be in Wisconsin on Thursday, November 7, to face Giannia Antetoukounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. MT.

