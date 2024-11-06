On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Forward Taylor Hendricks Undergoes Successful Surgery

Nov 6, 2024, 3:02 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Second-year Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks underwent successful surgery to repair a broken leg suffered on October 28.

The Jazz announced Dr. Charles Saltzman and Dr. Devon Nixon from the University of Utah Orthopedic Center performed surgery to address a right fibula fracture and dislocated ankle on Wednesday, November 6. No timeline has been announced for his recovery.

Utah Jazz Mailbag: How Many Losses Is Too Many?

The former UCF Knight had been expected to take a step forward after averaging 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 40 games as a rookie.

Hendricks averaged 4.7 points and five rebounds while defending the opponent’s best offensive threat for 25 minutes a night in three games this season.

Rookie forward Cody Williams has started the past four games with Hendricks unavailable.

Taylor Hendricks Injury Changes Jazz Season

Midway through the third quarter against the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks, Hendricks suffered a gruesome leg injury. The team reported that the second-year forward suffered a fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle in a non-contact injury.

Hendricks was running down the floor when it appeared his left leg slipped on the court, and his right leg got caught underneath the weight of his body.

The Jazz bench was stunned by the injury. Several players were in tears as Hendricks was stretchered off the floor.

RELATED: Jazz Offense Gets Hot, Beat Bulls For First Win Of Season

“That’s hard to stomach. He’s put in a lot of hard work,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “He’s a great kid, and so we’re just trying to focus on him, his health, keeping him up, his spirits up, as he begins the road of his recovery.”

The injury delays Hendricks’s developmental timeline and will require the Jazz to dedicate more time to getting him up to speed when he returns.

RELATED STORIES

Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports

The Jazz will be in Wisconsin on Thursday, November 7, to face Giannia Antetoukounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. MT.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Forward Taylor Hendricks Undergoes Successful Surgery

Second-year Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks underwent successful surgery to repair a broken leg Hendricks suffered on October 28.

6 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Building On Solid Foundation For 2025

Real Salt Lake held its season-ending press conference on Wednesday, November 6. Head coach Pablo Mastroeni and Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid addressed the Claret & Cobalt's next steps. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Recapping A Frenzied NFL Trade Deadline Day

NFL teams, especially contenders, were active before Tuesday's trade deadline at 4 p.m. EST.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School 2024 Girls Volleyball Tournament Streaming Guide: 5A/6A

Utah High School girls volleyball state tournaments in 5A and 6A streaming on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Highs, Three Lows For Utah Hockey Club After 13 Games

Currently 5-5-3 with 13 points (5th in the Central Division), let's take a look at three highs and three lows for the Utah Hockey Club after the first month of the season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 12

The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah Jazz Forward Taylor Hendricks Undergoes Successful Surgery