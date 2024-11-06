On the Site:
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Brian Head Resort set to open for the season on Friday

Nov 6, 2024, 4:25 PM

BY MARK JONES


CEDAR CITY Brian Head Resort will open for the 2024-25 ski season on Friday at 10 a.m.

The resort is the first in the state to open for the season. Friday’s opening marks the second earliest opening the resort has had in its 60-year history, according to a news release. The earliest the resort opened for a season was Nov. 4, 2022.

Late last month, the resort received 10 inches of snow from a storm that rolled through southern Utah.

In addition to top-to-bottom skiing and snowboarding on Navajo Mountain, the resort will also have trails open with top-to-bottom skiing on the Paradise trail, the Strip, Freemont, and Easy Time trails.

Brian Head Resort will open for the 2024-25 ski season on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Britton Parkinson)

As part of opening day, a first-chair celebration will be held at 10 a.m. at the Navajo Express lift.

As conditions permit, the resort will open more terrain and lifts.

“Safety is a top priority when early-season conditions exist,” the release stated. “Please be aware that snow coverage may be minimal and hidden obstacles may exist. Guests should refrain from venturing into areas that are closed.”

Once opened, the resort will operate daily through May 4, 2025, conditions permitting. Lifts will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on week days, and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

Lift tickets are on sale for $19 for select days in November, while kids 12 and under are free.

