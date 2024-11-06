On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

First responders confirm house explosion in South Jordan

Nov 6, 2024, 3:58 PM | Updated: 5:30 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN — First responders are on the scene of a reported house explosion in the neighborhood of 10500 S. 3200 West Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Lessner with the South Jordan Fire Department said one person was unaccounted for after the incident, but it’s unclear if the person was inside the home or elsewhere.

“We have a lot of recourses from the entire county here on scene making every effort to put out the fire and search the entire structure,” Lessner said.

Neighboring homes were evacuated and received some minor damages, Lessner said.

The South Jordan Twitter account confirmed that a spokesperson is at the scene and will provide more details when they are available.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.

