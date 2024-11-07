On the Site:
Families in mourning after deadly plane crash in Arizona

Nov 6, 2024, 5:20 PM | Updated: 6:54 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY A fiery plane crash took the lives of five people on Tuesday night in Mesa, Arizona, including a 12-year-old boy.

The private plane was headed to Provo. According to family who spoke with KSL TV, those on board the plane were planning to go to a Brigham Young University basketball game. 

The aftermath of the crash was captured on video on Tuesday afternoon at Mesa’s Falcon Field Airport. Investigators say the plane, which had five people on board, lost control and crashed shortly after take off.  It ran off the runway onto the road and crashed into a car killing the driver, and four people on the plane. An 18-year-old man on board the plane survived the crash. He is in the hospital in stable condition. 

On Wednesday, the Mesa Police Department released the names of those killed on the plane. They are:

  • Spencer Lindahl, 43
  • Rustin Randall, 48
  • Drew Kimball, 44
  • Graham Kimball, 12

The identity of the person killed in the vehicle was not released.

The plane belonged to Lindahl who grew up in Utah, according to his family. They told KSL that his son was the one who survived the crash. 

Lindahl leaves behind a wife and four kids. Also killed in the crash was Lindahl’s his business partner Randall, Drew Kimball and his 12-year-old son Graham Kimball. 

The family of Lindahl told KSL that they are just heartbroken and have lost an amazing brother. They said Lindahl was an incredible husband and father and helped run a successful property management company in Arizona. 

Lindahl’s 20-year-old daughter returned from an 18-month mission to Brazil for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday morning, missing her dad by less than a day. 

Randall also leaves behind a wife and four kids. 

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash trying to figure out what went wrong. 

 

Families in mourning after deadly plane crash in Arizona