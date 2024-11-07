On the Site:
Former Cougar Running Back Weighs In On Rivalry Week

Nov 6, 2024, 5:01 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYFormer BYU Cougar and Philadelphia Eagle Reno Mahe has an interesting perspective on the BYU-Utah rivalry as Saturday’s game approaches. Mahe grew up a Ute fan before trading his red for BYU blue, setting the former Brighton Bengal on a path to the NFL.

Mahe spoke with Jake and Ben from the KSL Sports Zone on Wednesday, November 6.

“It was interesting for me because I grew up a Ute,” Mahe reflected. “My brother played at Utah, and I hated BYU. I was that punk kid who would wear my Utah football jacket to the BYU football camps. I’ve always had respect and love for Utah, and that carried over when I was at BYU.”

Despite the heated rivalry between the fan bases, Mahe knows first-hand that respect is the most common emotion shared between programs.

“I think, for the most part, everybody is proud of both programs and what they continue to do. We always dig at each other, but at the end of the day, when I get around all the former Utes and when we’re together, it’s all love and hugs. We’re excited to see the rivalry continue to be played annually.”

About Reno Mahe

A threat to score any time he stepped on the field, Mahe was a do-it-all running back in his three seasons with the Cougars. The Salt Lake native finished his BYU career with 166 receptions (eighth all-time) for 2,163 yards (13th all-time). He left Provo with 3,417 all-purpose yards, the 11th most in program history.

He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2003. Mahe reached Super Bowl XXXIX with the 2004 Eagles NFC Championship team. He went on to play 55 games with the Eagles and was the NFL’s punt return yardage leader in 2005.

Mahe was the BYU running backs coach in  2016 and 2017. He is on the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Board of Directors.

Follow Rivalry Week with KSL Sports

The Cougars and Utes kick off at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 8:15 p.m. MT.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees.

