Alpine School District to split three ways, what happens next?

AMERICAN FORK — Voters in two clusters of Utah County cities have approved a three-way split of the Alpine School District.

The years-long discussion — which has at times been contentious and got the Utah legislature involved — culminated on election night when a majority of voters approved Propositions 11 and 14, which will create the two new districts.

As of Wednesday evening, Prop 11 to create the Central District had 58% support and Prop 14 to create the West District had 61% vote in favor.

The Central District includes the cities of Lehi, American Fork, Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills and a portion of Draper.

The West District includes Cedar Fort, Eagle Mountain, Fairfield and Saratoga Springs.

Then, the remaining cities in the Alpine School District — Orem, Vineyard, Lindon and Pleasant Grove — will become their own district.

Opponents of the split are trying to process that in a few years, the Alpine School District is breaking up. Alpine School Board Member Sarah Beeson likened the outcome to feeling like she was being served divorce papers despite wanting to stay married.

“When you’re dealing with anything that’s painful, like a divorce, you want to make sure that it’s done again for the kids, done the right way,” Beeson said.

Beeson said that’s because the Alpine District — which has been together for 115 years — will break up when the new districts become official on July 1, 2027.

Heather Newall with the Lehi City Council said the next step is a November election in 2025 to elect three new school boards. Those boards will help divide up the assets of the Alpine School District, like funds and district-funded programs.

But, the day-to-day for teachers and students, she said, shouldn’t change much.

“The classrooms are there. The students are there. So a lot of those things are going to stay the same,” Newall said. “But at the district level, there’s probably going to be a lot more shifting around where we are going to need three superintendents and we are going to need three of certain positions.”

Teachers’ jobs are protected, she said.

“Teachers and all certified employees are protected in their current positions for one year. Teachers are not rehired. They’re simply transferred to the new school district. Everyone will have a job,” Newall said.

Despite the difference of opinion on whether to split, Beeson and Newall are glad there’s some resolution and an effort to put kids first.

“This has been tough on a lot of people, but at the end of the day, we all share the same goal of taking care of our kids, taking care of our teachers” Newall said.