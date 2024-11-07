On the Site:
CONSUMER

Idea for new beef processing plant in Nephi began during covid meat shortages

Nov 6, 2024, 6:41 PM | Updated: 7:00 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

NEPHI — There sure are a lot of cows in Utah. Farms with rich agricultural histories are located throughout the state.

However, there is one part of that history many ranchers hope will never happen again.

“Without being able to process animals, it was just backed up all over the state,” said Korey Wright.

Wright is a rancher in Juab County and remembers during the beginning of Covid when there were beef shortages at grocery stores.

The empty shelves weren’t because of a lack of cows, but more because of a lack of processing plants with so many facilities forced to shut down.

“We couldn’t even feed our own community,” Wright said.

So, he and his team built the Bar-W Beef facility in Nephi. It will give ranchers another option to process their animals, instead of waiting for some of the bigger regional facilities to be available.

“We don’t know whatever is going to come down the road in the future, but we have the processing now and the ability and it makes us pretty comfortable and happy,” Wright said.

The grand opening of the Bar-W Beef facility was last week, but it is already getting plenty of attention from ranchers outside the state.

There is a lot of new technology put into it, such as a wastewater treatment facility and new hygienically designed equipment to reduce contamination risk.

Bar-W's facility features a lot of new technology, pictured on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Jack Grimm, KSL TV) Bar-W's facility features a lot of new technology, pictured on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Jack Grimm, KSL TV) Bar-W's facility features a lot of new technology, pictured on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Jack Grimm, KSL TV) Bar-W's facility features a lot of new technology, pictured on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Jack Grimm, KSL TV) Bar-W's facility features a lot of new technology, pictured on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Jack Grimm, KSL TV)

“It’s fun to watch the people come in from back east because they come in and they have never seen something like this,” said Jeremy Lynn, who is part of the management team. “It is rare to see a brand new processing facility with brand new equipment.”

Bar-W Beef has its own cattle, feed lot, processing facility and USDA inspector on site.

They will also buy cows from ranchers throughout the state who want to sell them.

Wright said it creates an environment where people can know exactly where their food came from.

“I think the most important thing about that is traceability. Right? That is what I want,” Wright said. “I want to say, ‘Hey, everyone can trace their beef.’ We have our own that we raise and we buy local from farmers all over the state of Utah.”

Right now, the facility is harvesting about 40-50 cows a day and can supply food for nearly 20,000 families a month, but can do even more if another pandemic or emergency hits.

“We want to be able to provide and take care of people,” Lynn said.

There is even a market at the facility for people to buy food and sign up for subscription deliveries.

Products for sale at Bar-W in Nephi, photographed on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Jack Grimm, KSL TV)

Wright and his team are also planning a steakhouse and burger shop to open this coming summer on the south end of Nephi, which will provide jobs to locals and food to people passing through the area.

“Once you taste the quality of our beef, you’ll want more,” said Wright with a smile. “We can, with the farmers in our community, take care of our own and that’s one of the greatest things about it.”

