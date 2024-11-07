On the Site:
Church leaders congratulate Trump, thank Harris and Biden

Nov 6, 2024, 7:16 PM

FILE — President Joe Biden speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement after Tuesday’s United States presidential election. It reads:

We congratulate President-elect Donald Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States of America. We invite all to pray for him, other elected officers, and leaders of nations around the world. Praying for those in public office is a long tradition in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Given the difficult challenges of our day, it is vital that we look to God for guidance and blessing and seek to be peacemakers in our homes and communities.

We commend Vice President Kamala Harris for her candidacy and thank her and President Joe Biden for their public service at the nation’s highest levels. We wish them both well for the years ahead.

May all our local, national, and world leaders be blessed with wisdom and judgment as they fulfill the great public trust afforded to them.

Church leaders congratulated President Joe Biden after he was elected in 2020.

