Fire crews use controlled burn to demolish Wellsville buildings
Nov 6, 2024, 8:03 PM
(Jordan Larsen)
WELLSVILLE, Cache County — Fire departments in the Cache County Fire District conducted a controlled burn of two residential buildings in Mendon last week.
The Mendon Fire Department said they worked with the Wellsville Fire Department and the Hyrum City Fire Department to burn the buildings that were scheduled for demolition.
The fire department said crews prepped the buildings for demolition by removing the insulation and cutting holes in the ceilings.