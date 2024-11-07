On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Fire crews use controlled burn to demolish Wellsville buildings

Nov 6, 2024, 8:03 PM

Fire crews conducted a controlled burn in Wellsville on Oct. 30, 2024, on two buildings ready for d...

Fire crews conducted a controlled burn in Wellsville on Oct. 30, 2024, on two buildings ready for demolition. (Jordan Larsen)

(Jordan Larsen)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

WELLSVILLE, Cache County — Fire departments in the Cache County Fire District conducted a controlled burn of two residential buildings in Mendon last week.

The Mendon Fire Department said they worked with the Wellsville Fire Department and the Hyrum City Fire Department to burn the buildings that were scheduled for demolition.

Fire crews conducted a controlled burn in Wellsville on Oct. 30, 2024, on two buildings ready for demolition. (Jordan Larsen) Fire crews conducted a controlled burn in Wellsville on Oct. 30, 2024, on two buildings ready for demolition. (Jordan Larsen)

The fire department said crews prepped the buildings for demolition by removing the insulation and cutting holes in the ceilings.

