One in critical condition following head-on crash in Summit County

PARK CITY — One person is in critical condition after two vehicles crashed head-on Wednesday night.

Two cars were reportedly traveling on State Route 248 in Summit County Wednesday night when they crashed head-on, according to Cpl. Jared Heywood with the Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred east of Highway 40 and Browns Canyon, according to Park City.

One of the vehicles involved had two people inside who were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Heywood said.

The other vehicle involved had one occupant who was reportedly transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Heywood later reported that a third vehicle was involved with very little damage. There were no injuries reported for anybody in the third vehicle.

The road is closed in both directions. The Utah Department of Transportation estimated the closure would be in place until 12 a.m.

The identities of the persons involved have not been released at the time of publication.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.