On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

One in critical condition following head-on crash in Summit County

Nov 6, 2024, 9:09 PM | Updated: 9:24 pm

FILE — Utah Highway Patrol vehicle. (KSLTV.com)...

FILE — Utah Highway Patrol vehicle. (KSLTV.com)

(KSLTV.com)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — One person is in critical condition after two vehicles crashed head-on Wednesday night.

Two cars were reportedly traveling on State Route 248 in Summit County Wednesday night when they crashed head-on, according to Cpl. Jared Heywood with the Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred east of Highway 40 and Browns Canyon, according to Park City.

 

One of the vehicles involved had two people inside who were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Heywood said.

The other vehicle involved had one occupant who was reportedly transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Heywood later reported that a third vehicle was involved with very little damage. There were no injuries reported for anybody in the third vehicle.

The road is closed in both directions. The Utah Department of Transportation estimated the closure would be in place until 12 a.m.

The identities of the persons involved have not been released at the time of publication.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

FILE — Utah Highway Patrol vehicle. (KSLTV.com)...

Carlysle Price

One in critical condition following head-on crash in Summit County

One person is in critical condition after two vehicles crashed head-on Wednesday night.

57 minutes ago

A fiery plane crash took the lives of five people on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in Mesa, Arizona. (Court...

Dan Rascon

Families in mourning after deadly plane crash in Arizona

A fiery plane crash took the lives of five people on Tuesday night in Mesa, Arizona, including a 12-year-old boy.

5 hours ago

generic emergency lights...

Jacob Freeman

Two seriously injured after running red light, police say

Two people were seriously injured in a Harrisville car accident after a driver ran a red light, hitting another car, police said.

1 day ago

A Jeep, pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 left its lane and hit another car head-on, closing Hwy. 4...

Mary Culbertson

5 injured, 1 critically, after head-on collision in Wasatch County

One person was critically injured in a head-on collision near Heber. Four others were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

1 day ago

Kent Cody Barlow is charged with two counts of murder after a crash killed two boys in Eagle Mounta...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Man charged in Eagle Mountain crash will face trial in April for murder of 2 boys

A judge has scheduled a jury trial for Kent Cody Barlow to begin April 14, 2025, after there have been multiple delays.

2 days ago

red and blue lights above a yellow band of lights...

Carlysle Price

16-year-old injured after riding on top of a vehicle at school parking lot

A 16-year-old girl was injured after she fell off the hood of a vehicle and was trapped underneath it Monday.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

One in critical condition following head-on crash in Summit County