On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Freshman Delaney Gibb Lifts BYU Past Upset-Minded Idaho In Opener

Nov 6, 2024, 9:31 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball opened the 2024-25 season with a win over Idaho on Wednesday night in the Marriott Center.

The Cougars held off Idaho to secure a 67-62 victory.

BYU had a 16-point halftime lead but saw it trimmed to one point in the fourth quarter.

BYU women’s basketball defeats Idaho 67-62

Freshman Delaney Gibb led BYU with a team-high 17 points in her college basketball debut. Idaho’s Hope Hassmann scored a game-high 23 points.

Along with scoring production, Gibb dished out five assists. She scored eight of her 17 points from the free-throw line, knocking down 80% of her attempts from the charity stripe.

Gibb pointed to her defense as a highlight from her debut. The Raymond, Alberta, Canada native had two blocks and one steal.

“I think what helped me out was my defense,” Gibb said. “When Amari was off, I had to pick up ball and that always gives me a lot of energy. That worked well, and then also attacking into the paint hard and drawing fouls. It’s always nice to get to the free throw line and knock down some free shots.”

Former Utah/Cal transfer Kemery Congdon was a steadying force for BYU, scoring 12 points.

Santa Clara transfer Marya Hudgins had eight points and nine rebounds to give BYU the season-opening victory.

First Quarter

BYU opened the season on a 9-0 run. Former Utah and Cal transfer Kemery Congdon scored the season’s first points on a reverse layup, then Santa Clara transfer Marya Hudgins buried the first of her two threes in the first quarter.

A total of six BYU players scored in the first period, led by senior center Emma Calvert, who scored eight points.

BYU 24, Idaho 15

Second Quarter

BYU freshman Delaney Gibb scored nine points in the second quarter, giving her a team-high total of 11 points at the half. Gibb is a heralded freshman from Canada who played in her first BYU game.

Both teams’ offense struggled to close the first half, combining for 0-of-17 to end the second quarter.

Half: BYU 42, Idaho 26

Third Quarter

The Vandals showed fight in the third quarter, outscoring BYU 19-13. BYU only shot 20% from three and committed five turnovers.

BYU 55, Idaho 45

BYU women’s basketball held off Idaho in the Fourth Quarter

Idaho cut BYU’s lead down to eight and had three possessions where they missed three-point attempts. BYU guard Marya Hudgins then knocked down a jumper with 7:50 remaining to get the lead back to double digits.

The Vandals then reeled off a 6-0 run to make it a 57-53 BYU lead.

At the 4:24 mark, BYU was 1-of-8 from the field.

BYU was up 57-55 with Idaho and the Vandals had a fastbreak layup opportunity to tie the game, but Gibb blocked the layup by Hope Hassmann.

The Cougars didn’t capitalize on the offensive end resulting in another empty possession.

Idaho’s Rosie Schweizer hit a layup under the hoop to tie the game at 57.

Gibb then went on the attack and quickly put BYU back in front with a layup of her own. But the Vandals had another answer: Anja Bukvic hit a tough shot to tie it up.

One minute later, with 1:13 remaining, Heather Hamson put BYU in front.

Idaho then burned a 30-second timeout. Out of the break, they committed a turnover, which allowed BYU to set up a play for sharpshooter Kemery Congdon, who buried a three to give BYU a five-point lead.

On the Vandals’ next possession, Hassmann knocked down a three of her own, keeping Idaho within one possession.

BYU then burned a timeout with 20 seconds left. The Vandals fouled Amari Whiting, sending her to the line, where she made only one of her two attempts.

With 17.3 seconds remaining, Idaho committed a turnover out of a timeout, and then they fouled Gibb down 65-62. Gibb knocked down both free throws.

BYU came away with the five-point victory.

Next up for BYU women’s basketball

BYU hosts Wyoming on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Marriott Center.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Freshman Delaney Gibb Lifts BYU Past Upset-Minded Idaho In Opener

BYU opened the 2024-25 season with a victory.

45 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU/Utah Rivalry Was Significant Addition For Big 12 Conference

Brett Yormark admits adding the BYU/Utah was important for the Big 12.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Cougar Running Back Weighs In On Rivalry Week

Former BYU Cougar and Philadelphia Eagle Reno Mahe has an interesting perspective on the BYU-Utah rivalry as Saturday's game approaches.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Forward Taylor Hendricks Undergoes Successful Surgery

Second-year Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks underwent successful surgery to repair a broken leg Hendricks suffered on October 28.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Building On Solid Foundation For 2025

Real Salt Lake held its season-ending press conference on Wednesday, November 6. Head coach Pablo Mastroeni and Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid addressed the Claret & Cobalt's next steps. 

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Recapping A Frenzied NFL Trade Deadline Day

NFL teams, especially contenders, were active before Tuesday's trade deadline at 4 p.m. EST.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Freshman Delaney Gibb Lifts BYU Past Upset-Minded Idaho In Opener