Great Salt Lake license plates could hit bumpers in the next couple of months
Nov 7, 2024, 6:16 AM | Updated: 6:16 am
(Utah Senate Democrats)
SALT LAKE CITY — The long wait for new, specialty Great Salt Lake license plates is almost over.
The state needed 500 applicants to start moving forward with the final design, production and distribution of the new plates.
The state Legislature passed a bill creating the plates in March 2023.
Jason Gardner, director of policy, planning and public affairs with the Utah State Tax Commission, told KSL NewsRadio that the threshold had been exceeded and that people could see the licenses hit bumpers as soon as January 2025.
“They’re well on their way,” Gardner said. “They’re expecting to have it reviewed and ready for production [in] early 2025…I’m being told January or February.”
Gardner said all that’s left to do before the plates are sent out to applicants is for the preliminary design to pass a state design review board, and for a professional graphic designer to make the finishing touches and send it off to the Utah Department of Corrections.