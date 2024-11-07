On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

‘Very rare’ 77-year-old piece of cake from Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip’s wedding sold

Nov 7, 2024, 8:45 AM | Updated: 8:48 am

The nine-foot tall cake was made by McVitie and Price Ltd. (J. A. Hampton/Hulton Royals Collection/...

The nine-foot tall cake was made by McVitie and Price Ltd. (J. A. Hampton/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images)

(J. A. Hampton/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ISSY RONALD, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) A “very rare” 77-year-old slice of the cake served at Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s wedding sold for £2,200 ($2,800) this week, according to auction house Reeman Dansie.

The cake, which no longer looks edible, survived for almost eight decades since the wedding day on November 20, 1947.

It is still neatly packaged in a small box with the silver insignia of a then-Princess Elizabeth stamped on it and an elaborate doily inside.

This box kept the cake safe as it was sent from Buckingham Palace to Marion Polson, the housekeeper at Holyrood House in Edinburgh, Scotland, as a gift from the royal couple.

Alongside the cake, Polson received a letter from Elizabeth thanking her for “such a delightful wedding present.”

“We are both enchanted with the dessert service; the different flowers and the beautiful colouring will, I know, be greatly admired by all who see it,” read the typewritten letter, which is signed by Elizabeth.

“This is a present which we shall use constantly, and whenever we shall think of the kindness and good wishes for our happiness which it represents.”

Elizabeth and Philip’s wedding cake was an extravagant, nine-foot tall (2.7 meters) creation, which weighed 500 pounds.

It was decorated with both families’ coats of arms and sugar-iced figures of the couple’s favorite activities. It yielded 2,000 slices for guests, hundreds more that were sent to charities and other organizations, and one tier that was kept for a then Prince Charles’ christening.

A few of these slices have also survived the decades and been sold at auction, like one in 2013 that fetched £1,750 ($2,300), according to auction house Christie’s.

Meanwhile, cake served at Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding and then kept in plastic wrap in an old cake tin similarly sold for £1,850 (then $2,565) at an auction in 2021.

That 40-year-old cake slice featured a coat-of-arms colored in gold, red, blue and silver, a silver horseshoe and leaf spray, as well as some white decorative icing.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Elder Tinotenda Watson Maumbe was serving as a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ ...

Carlysle Price

Missionary dies after sudden medical episode

A full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Wednseday, after having a sudden medical episode.

1 hour ago

Patrick O'Hara, center, and family members leave Newcastle Crown Court, in Newcastle, England, Wedn...

Associated Press

UK doctor gets 31 years for poisoning mother’s partner with fake COVID vaccine

A British doctor who was disgruntled about his inheritance and tried to kill his mother’s boyfriend by injecting him with a fake COVID-19 vaccine that was poison has been sentenced to 31 years in prison.

2 hours ago

People at a bus stop shield themselves with cardboard amid wind and rain during the passage of Hurr...

Andrea Rodriguez, Associated Press

Cuba left reeling after Category 3 hurricane ravages island and knocks out power grid

Cuba has been left reeling after a fierce Category 3 hurricane ripped across western portions of the island, knocking out the country’s power grid, downing trees and damaging infrastructure.

3 hours ago

The nine-foot tall cake was made by McVitie and Price Ltd. (J. A. Hampton/Hulton Royals Collection/...

Issy Ronald, CNN

‘Very rare’ 77-year-old piece of cake from Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip’s wedding sold

A “very rare” 77-year-old slice of the cake served at Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s wedding sold for £2,200 ($2,800) this week, according to auction house Reeman Dansie.

3 hours ago

FILE — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gestures during a press conference in Logan Cit...

Rod MCguirk, Associated Press

Australia plans a social media ban for children under 16

The Australian government announced on Thursday what it described as world-leading legislation that would set an age limit of 16 years for children to start using social media, and hold platforms responsible for ensuring compliance.

4 hours ago

The emperor penguin, pictured on Ocean Beach near Denmark, Western Australia....

Jack Guy, CNN

Emperor penguin turns up on Australian beach, thousands of miles from home

An emperor penguin surprised locals when it appeared on a beach in Australia after making an epic journey of thousands of miles from its home in Antarctica.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

‘Very rare’ 77-year-old piece of cake from Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip’s wedding sold