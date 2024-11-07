On the Site:
Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna Named MLS Young Player Of The Year

Nov 7, 2024, 9:21 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Major League Soccer announced this year’s Young Player Of The Year is Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna.

The 21-year-old is the first RSL player to win the award in its current iteration and the second RSL player to earn the honor overall since Corey Baird was named MLS Rookie of the Year in 2018.

“The Young Player of the Year award honors the top player in the league aged 22 and under. Players born on, or after, Jan. 1, 2002, were eligible for selection. The award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and current MLS players,” according to the club.

Diego Luna, Real Salt Lake Midfielder

In his third MLS season, Luna had eight goals and 12 assists. Luna is the second player in league history to record at least 20 goal contributions in a single season before turning 21.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder also earned his first MLS All-Star Team selection this season and was the youngest member of the side that faced the LIGA MX All-Stars in Columbus, Ohio.

Real Salt Lake’s 2024 Season

Real Salt Lake ended the season in the first round of playoffs, losing to Minnesota United.

“We had a good year, but it wasn’t great,” head coach Pablo Mastroeni said while illustrating where his expectation of success sits. “It wasn’t great because we didn’t finish with the title. I want to win titles. That’s my challenge for all these guys.”

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram. 

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

