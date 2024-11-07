On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine strikes deal to end jail stint

Nov 7, 2024, 10:30 AM

FILE- Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women's ...

FILE- Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine struck a deal to end his current jail stint, agreeing to serve a month behind bars for violating the terms of his release after a felony conviction, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The deal with federal prosecutors was described in a letter partially endorsed by a Manhattan federal judge. It calls for the entertainer to be sentenced to a month in jail, followed by a month of home incarceration, a month of home detention and a month of curfew. He would also be subject to electronic monitoring.

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said he will sentence the performer whose real name is Daniel Hernandez immediately after he admits to the violations at a Nov. 12 hearing. He said he will require each side to explain why a one-month jail sentence followed by three months of home incarceration, detention or curfew are sufficient for repeated violations of probation.

The terms of the deal also call for Tekashi 6ix9ine to submit to supervision from the court’s Probation Department for another year.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 28, was within a few months of being free from court supervision when he was arrested on Oct. 29 after his probation officer complained that he wasn’t following rules about obtaining permission in advance to travel and that he had failed drug tests.

In 2019, Engelmayer sentenced him to two years in prison in a racketeering case after the musician pleaded guilty that same year to charges accusing him of joining and directing violence by the gang known as the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

In April 2020, Tekashi 6ix9ine was freed months early from his prison sentence after complaining that his ailments made him particularly susceptible to the coronavirus, which was spreading through the nation’s jails and prisons.

Engelmayer, expressing dismay at the artist’s apparent failure to follow the rules, noted at a hearing last month that he had granted compassionate release to him during the coronavirus crisis.

The rapper apologized and told the judge he was “not a bad person.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

FILE- Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women's ...

Associated Press

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine strikes deal to end jail stint

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has struck a deal to end his current jail stint, agreeing to serve a month behind bars for violating the terms of his release after a felony conviction.

4 hours ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 02: Quincy Jones presenting Amanda Booth the Global's Quincy Jones Exc...

Maria Sherman, AP Music Writer

Remembering Quincy Jones: 10 career-spanning songs to celebrate his legacy

Few artists have legacies so mammoth their very name could be considered synonymous with the music industry, but then again, most musicians are not the prodigious producer Quincy Jones.

3 days ago

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November...

Leah Dolan, CNN

Kim Kardashian gives Princess Diana’s famed crucifix necklace its first public outing

Kardashian debuted a cultural artifact at Saturday’s LACMA Art+Film Gala – a diamond-lined cross pendant, once a favorite of Princess Diana.

3 days ago

This image released by Sony Pictures shows a scene from "Venom: The Last Dance." (Columbia-Sony Pic...

Associated Press

‘Venom 3’ tops box office again, while Tom Hanks film struggles

“Venom: The Last Dance” enjoyed another weekend at the top of the box office. The Sony release starring Tom Hardy added $26.1 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

4 days ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Talk...

Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

AP: Kamala Harris will appear on SNL in last episode before presidential election

Vice President Kamala Harris has made an unannounced trip to New York to appear on an episode of “Saturday Night Live."

5 days ago

Heidi Klum attends her 23rd Annual Halloween Party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. (TheSte...

Oscar Holland, CNN

Heidi Klum arrives at annual Halloween bash in elaborate E.T. costume

The most hotly anticipated costume of the spooky season is here — and the “Queen of Halloween” didn’t disappoint.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine strikes deal to end jail stint