Looking Out for the Good: Annual Heart Gallery displays portraits of Utah youth in foster care

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s youth in foster care were honored in the 20th annual Heart Gallery on Wednesday.

The gallery is a collection of portraits designed to celebrate and advocate for Utah’s youth in foster care. The portraits are all of children living in foster care and were taken to capture their individuality and dignity.

Many children featured in the gallery are also featured in a series on KSL TV called Wednesday’s Child, with reporter and news anchor Shara Park. The series highlights each child’s interests, their dreams and their personalities.

More information can be found on how to get involved with Utah’s foster youth or consider adoption on Raise the Future’s The gallery.