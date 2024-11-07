On the Site:
RELIGION

Missionary dies after sudden medical episode

Nov 7, 2024, 11:05 AM | Updated: 2:50 pm

Elder Tinotenda Watson Maumbe was serving as a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ ...

Elder Tinotenda Watson Maumbe was serving as a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

(Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


SALT LAKE CITY — A full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Wednesday, after having a sudden medical episode.

Elder Tinotenda Watson Maumbe, 24, was serving in the Benin Cotonou mission, according to a release from The Church.

Muambe reportedly suffered a sudden medical episode at his apartment, “which resulted in fall and head injury.” The exact cause of his death was not determined at the time of publication.

Maumbe is from the Gweru Zimbabwe Stake, The Church said, and had been serving as a missionary since February 2024.

“We send our love and deepest sympathies to Elder Maumbe’s family and friends, as well as his companion and the missionaries he has served alongside,” The Church said. “We pray that each will be comforted and feel the peace of the Savior as they remember and honor Elder Maumbe and his faithful service as a missionary.”

