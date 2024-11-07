Jake Retzlaff First Learned Of Utah Rivalry From BYU QB Legend

On the Site:
Nov 7, 2024, 11:24 AM

PROVO, Utah – Jake Retzlaff didn’t grow up around the BYU/Utah rivalry.

Growing up in Corona, California, he was closer to USC/UCLA. However, since he signed with BYU in the winter of 2023, he knows what BYU vs. Utah means to people around these two programs.

“We know it’s important and we know it’s a big game,” Retzlaff said on BYU/Utah.

One of his first conversations about this rivalry was with BYU legend John Beck.

Jake Retzlaff reached out to John Beck to understand the BYU/Utah rivalry

Beck, of course, pulled off one of the most memorable moments in rivalry history, completing a game-winning touchdown pass to Jonny Harline as time expired. That occurred in 2006, the last time BYU won at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“I know the first real conversation I had about [the rivalry] was with John Beck,” said Retzlaff. “I called him and asked him about it. Like you always hear around town, it’s like they care about this game more than any other game in the season. You’ve got to be able to approach it a certain way.”

Quarterback legacies at BYU can be defined by how signal-callers play in this rivalry game. Beck often received criticism from fans for not having “it” in clutch moments. But that narrative got completely scratched out after taking down the Utes in 2006 to cap off an undefeated Mountain West Conference season.

Similar criticisms were levied on Retzlaff. After going 0-4 as a starter last year and struggling to close out last season, people doubted Retzlaff. He only let that criticism motivate him to validate how good he and this year’s team could be.

So far, it’s working. He has passed for 1,872 yards, 18 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions while completing nearly 60% of his attempts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BYU Football (@byufootball)

The redshirt junior who has led BYU to an impressive 8-0 start and a No. 9 ranking in the College Football Playoff Top 25, is trying to keep the rivalry in perspective.

“You’ve got to be able to approach it like another game week. We talk about every week is a statement week. Kalani says that all of the time. So this is statement number nine we’ve got to make. Then we talk about how we prepare: every week is a Super Bowl for us. So this is Super Bowl number for us.”

BYU needs strong QB play against Utah

In the 21st century, BYU has defeated Utah only six teams. A common thread in those six victories was that BYU had an NFL quarterback leading the offense (Brandon Doman, John Beck, Max Hall, and Jaren Hall).

Retzlaff will be key to BYU continuing its strong start to the season as they face a hostile environment in Salt Lake City.

“We’re gonna be prepared come Saturday night, and we’re excited for the opportunity to play in this great rivalry.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

