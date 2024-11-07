On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL+

Drugs wrapped like gifts found during traffic stop, UHP says

Nov 7, 2024, 1:26 PM

Two men were arrested near Nephi on Wednesday after Utah Highway Patrol troopers say they found dru...

Two men were arrested near Nephi on Wednesday after Utah Highway Patrol troopers say they found drugs wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper in their vehicle. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

NEPHI — Two men pulled over for allegedly going over 100 mph in Juab County had items wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper in their vehicle.

But rather than being in a rush to get an early start on their holiday gift-giving, Utah Highway Patrol troopers say the men actually had safes with drugs inside.

A UHP trooper spotted a Dodge Charger speeding on I-15 Wednesday. The trooper used his radar to record the vehicle going 111 mph, according to a police booking affidavit.

“It appeared that the vehicle was not slowing down and I had my patrol vehicle maxed out to try and catch up to it,” the trooper wrote.

Eventually, the vehicle pulled over. As the trooper was talking with the driver, “I became suspicious that more criminal activity was taking place so I called for a backing unit,” the affidavit states. A backup trooper brought a police K-9 that indicated the possible presence of drugs in the car.

Troopers found marijuana products and “a white crystallized substance concealed in vacuum-sealed packaging” that “was located inside two separately locked safes that were wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper,” the affidavit alleges.

Klaus Alexander Gellender, 38, and Robert Earl Robinson, Jr., 37, were arrested for investigation of three counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, three counts of drug possession, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to police, Robinson’s criminal history includes a conviction for murder.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSL+

Two men were arrested near Nephi on Wednesday after Utah Highway Patrol troopers say they found dru...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Drugs wrapped like gifts found during traffic stop, UHP says

Two men pulled over for allegedly going over 100 mph in Juab County had items wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper in their vehicle.

40 minutes ago

FILE - A man working in a food truck has been arrested and accused of abusing a woman he invited in...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

2 men charged in September killing of Ogden man on front porch

Two men have been charged in connection with the killing of a 45-year-old Ogden man who was shot multiple times in front of his house last month.

2 days ago

Alex Gabriel Barajas, 22, of St. George, was charged Tuesday in 5th District Court with three count...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man accused of sneaking into student housing, sexually assaulting students

A former Utah Tech University student is accused of entering student housing on campus and sexually assaulting three female students in 45 minutes.

2 days ago

Engineers at Brigham Young University and the Japanese vehicle-manufacturing giant Toyota. (Jaren W...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

BYU, Toyota develop new welding technique for minivan doors

An unlikely partnership is developing the future of minivans: engineers at Brigham Young University and the Japanese vehicle-manufacturing giant Toyota.

4 days ago

FILE - A man working in a food truck has been arrested and accused of abusing a woman he invited in...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man accused of sexually abusing women inside his food truck

A man working in a food truck has been arrested and accused of abusing a woman he invited into his truck and not allowing her to leave.

4 days ago

FILE - A San Francisco man has been charged with sending explicit photos and videos of himself to a...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

San Francisco man ‘groomed’ Kaysville teen on internet, police say

A San Francisco man has been charged with sending explicit photos and videos of himself to a 15-year-old girl in Kaysville.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Drugs wrapped like gifts found during traffic stop, UHP says