Drugs wrapped like gifts found during traffic stop, UHP says

NEPHI — Two men pulled over for allegedly going over 100 mph in Juab County had items wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper in their vehicle.

But rather than being in a rush to get an early start on their holiday gift-giving, Utah Highway Patrol troopers say the men actually had safes with drugs inside.

A UHP trooper spotted a Dodge Charger speeding on I-15 Wednesday. The trooper used his radar to record the vehicle going 111 mph, according to a police booking affidavit.

“It appeared that the vehicle was not slowing down and I had my patrol vehicle maxed out to try and catch up to it,” the trooper wrote.

Eventually, the vehicle pulled over. As the trooper was talking with the driver, “I became suspicious that more criminal activity was taking place so I called for a backing unit,” the affidavit states. A backup trooper brought a police K-9 that indicated the possible presence of drugs in the car.

Troopers found marijuana products and “a white crystallized substance concealed in vacuum-sealed packaging” that “was located inside two separately locked safes that were wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper,” the affidavit alleges.

Klaus Alexander Gellender, 38, and Robert Earl Robinson, Jr., 37, were arrested for investigation of three counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, three counts of drug possession, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to police, Robinson’s criminal history includes a conviction for murder.