Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Maveric Lamoureux?

SALT LAKE CITY –With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season now underway, it’s the perfect time for fans to continue familiarizing themselves with the roster to better understand who is suiting up for the team on a nightly basis and what to expect from Maveric Lamoureux as the season continues.

Moving onto rookie phenom, defenseman Maveric Lamoureux is the next player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club roster.

Utah’s Maveric Lamoureux

Lamoureux is a 20-year-old defenseman from Hawkesbury, Ontario, Canada. Drafted 29th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2022, Lamoureux is one of the primary young prospects for the organization and should continue to be a key building block for the team moving forward.

After experiencing some adversity in his junior career, including a torn labrum that set him back quite a bit, Lamoureux battled back and recently received his NHL call-up this season.

“Pretty crazy. I wore that jersey in camp but it’s not the same as a first game. So definitely putting that jersey on felt special. Also, just walking out to the ice. I was kind of stressed, the goosebumps were there, and I was just really, really happy and excited…A lot was going on. It’s my first game, first shift, first warmup, first everything. Just a lot was going on, a lot of excitement. Finally living that, finally having that first game,” Lamoureux told KSL Sports.

But before that unforgettable moment, Lamoureux faced a difficult set of challenges in order to prove himself worthy of playing in the greatest hockey league in the world.

Junior Career

Beginning his junior career with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), Lamoureux recorded seven points in 24 games during year one. In year two, Lamoureux elevated his game to the next level by producing 24 points in 54 games, drawing the attention of the Arizona Coyotes who then drafted him 29th overall.

However, before the following junior season, Lamoureux experienced a major injury setback which required surgery to repair a torn labrum and remove pieces of bone.

Upon his return, the young defenseman stormed back with 19 points in 35 games and six additional points during nine playoff appearances.

The following season, he recorded a career-high 33 points in 39 games and was also chosen to represent Team Canada in the World Juniors where he led the team in plus/minus with three points in five appearances.

Unfortunately, following arguably the best hockey of his young career, Lamoureux experienced yet another setback as he injured his shoulder which required an additional surgery and ended his final season in the juniors.

Professional Career

After yet again working tirelessly to return from another injury, everything seemed to finally come together for Lamoureux on his path to the NHL.

Following an excellent rookie camp and tournament where he repped the “C” on his sweater for the Utah Hockey Club, the young defenseman followed up those performances with an excellent showing during the preseason and multiple appearances.

Despite being assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL shortly after the NHL’s preseason, Lamoureux received the big call-up in late October after Utah experienced multiple long-term injuries to their blue line. While it was much earlier than anticipated, Lamoureux’s moment had arrived as he took to the NHL ice for the first time against the Colorado Avalanche.

Since that moment, Lamoureux has appeared in six games for the Utah Hockey Club. During that stretch, he’s recorded his first NHL goal, an assist, four blocks, seven hits and has a plus/minus of plus four (tied for team-high with Michael Kesselring) in 17 minutes on ice per night.

Despite being so young, Lamoureux doesn’t look out of place whatsoever. He’s confident, composed, calm, has made the right plays and played his game. He’s also been exactly what the club needs with his size, physicality and ability to contribute offensively.

There’s still a long way for him to go but that’s also equally as exciting. He’s only 20 and can hold his own at the NHL level? What’s he going to look like in two or three years with more growth and development?

Exciting times are ahead for Utah’s No. 10.

