CRIME

Riverton Police warns public of scam calls posing as officers

Nov 7, 2024, 2:22 PM

Multiple reports had been made to the Riverton Police Department about a string of scam calls, posi...

Multiple reports had been made to the Riverton Police Department about a string of scam calls, posing to be police officers. (KSL TV, FILE)

(KSL TV, FILE)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

RIVERTON — Multiple reports about a string of scam calls, posing to be police officers have been made to the Riverton Police Department.

On Thursday, RPD went to the Riverton City X account to warn the public that there had been multiple fraudulent calls from scanners pretending to be police officers.

According to the police statement, the scammers would tell their victims they had warrants out for their arrest that would need to be paid via gift card or other electronic payments.

If you have received similar calls, the Riverton Police Department insisted on calling the non-emergency number at 801-840-4000, to file a report.

Multiple reports had been made to the Riverton Police Department about a string of scam calls, posing to be police officers.

