Jazz Rookie Isaiah Collier Could Make NBA Debut Against Bucks

Nov 7, 2024, 1:39 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz could see rookie Isaiah Collier make his NBA debut on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The guard has been upgraded to probable after missing the season’s first seven games with a hamstring strain.

Jazz Getting Healthier Ahead Of Bucks Matchup

Along with Collier, both Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson have also been upgraded to probable in Milwaukee.

Markkanen has missed the Jazz’s last three games with back spasms, while Clarkson has been sidelined due to plantar fasciitis.

Despite the shorthanded roster, the Jazz earned their first win of the season on Monday over the Chicago Bulls.

Collier suffered the hamstring strain on October 12 in a preseason matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.

The guard has been with the team working on drills in practice but has missed out on important live game action.

“Games are so much different than practice because the intensity is just always naturally going to be higher in a game,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said about Collier’s absence.

The rookie averaged 4.0 points and 4.3 assists in four preseason appearances but shot just 26 percent from the floor and 20 percent from three.

Collier was the 29th overall pick by the Jazz in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Jazz Injury Report

PROBABLE – Lauri Markkanen (back spasms)

PROBABLE – Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis)

PROBABLE – Isaiah Collier (right hamstring)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (fibula fracture)

Bucks Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE – Giannis Antetokounmpo (adductor strain)

OUT – Khris Middleton (ankle)

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Bucks

The Jazz will face the Bucks at 6:00 p.m. MST on Thursday in Milwaukee. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

