Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 12

SALT LAKE CITY – The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Northern Utah. Presented by John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our co-winners of the week were Cade Hadley from Fremont High School and Siaki Fekitoa from Bountiful High School.

Northern Utah Players of the Week – Cade Hadley, RB (Fremont) & Siaki Fekitoa, RB (Bountiful)

Hadley and Fremont took on Syracuse High School in a second-round matchup between the Region 1 rivals. Syracuse took control of the contest early, building a 10-0 lead. Fremont got on the board just before halftime with a touchdown to make it 10-7 at the break.

Hadley and the Silver Wolves came alive in the second half as he scored both of his rushing touchdowns on the night. Those scores helped put Fremont past Syracuse 28-20 and punch their ticket to the quarterfinals. Hadley finished the game with eight carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns

Fekitoa and Bountiful welcomed Alta High School in for a second-round playoff clash. Fireworks were expected with two high-powered offenses squaring off. The Red Hawks’ powerful ground game controlled the action with Fekitoa and backfield running mate Emerson Geilman. Those two backs accounted for all four of Bountiful’s first half touchdowns as they took a 28-14 lead into the half.

Bountiful pitched a second-half shutout defensively while Fekitoa got his third touchdown of the night to put the game out of reach. Bountiful advanced with a 42-14 win over Alta. Fekitoa racked up 137 yards on the ground and a hat trick of touchdowns in the win.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the John Watson Northern Utah Player of the Week award consists of Matt George from POW! Creative and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for The KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

