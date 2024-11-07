Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week 11 Matchups

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time for another week of Big 12 football predictions.

Week 11 of the Big 12 football season takes place this week. Everyone wants to know if there will be chaos this week, similar to what we saw a week ago around the league.

The highlight game of the week is the return of the heated rivalry between BYU and Utah. It will be the first meeting between the two programs separated by 45 miles as members of the Big 12 Conference.

They haven’t met on the gridiron since 2021. BYU won that game, 26-17.

Big 12 Standings Entering Week 11

BYU – 5-0 in the Big 12 (8-0 overall)

Iowa State – 4-1 (7-1)

Colorado – 4-1 (6-2)

Kansas State – 4-2 (7-2)

Texas Tech – 4-2 (6-3)

Arizona State – 3-2 (6-2)

Cincinnati – 3-2 (5-3)

West Virginia – 3-2 (4-4)

Baylor – 3-3 (5-4)

TCU – 3-3 (5-4)

Houston – 3-3 (4-5)

UCF – 2-4 (4-5)

Utah – 1-4 (4-4)

Kansas – 1-4 (2-6)

Arizona – 1-5 (3-6)

Oklahoma State – 0-6 (3-6)

Big 12 football tidbits from the league heading into Week 11: – 14 of the 16 Big 12 programs are still in contention for the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Football Championship entering week 11. – 22 of the Big 12's 44 conference games have been decided by one score, which is the most…

Season Totals

(Through Week 10)

Steve Bartle: 64-26

Mitch Harper: 64-26

West Virginia at Cincinnati

Saturday, November 9

Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MST)

TV: FS1

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Cincinnati

Mitch Harper: West Virginia

Both defenses are towards the bottom of the conference and the country. This will be about who can produce the most offensively. Brendan Sorsby has not been as productive as he was earlier this season, but he takes advantage of a bad WVU pass defense. -Bartle

Important game for Neal Brown and West Virginia. I like how they performed with Nicco Marchiol at quarterback. Give me the Mountaineers in an upset. -Harper

No. 17 Iowa State at Kansas

Saturday, November 9

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MST)

TV: FS1

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Iowa State

Mitch Harper: Kansas

Going on the road after a disappointing home loss can be pretty tough. However, playing Kansas is a good remedy. Iowa State shuts down the Jayhawks offense and gets the win. -Bartle

Kansas has been playing better in the past three games. I’m calling for some more Big 12 chaos against the Cyclones. Jalon Daniels shines to keep the Jayhawks’ bowl hopes alive. -Harper

No. 20 Colorado at Texas Tech

Saturday, November 9

Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MST)

TV: FOX

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Colorado

Mitch Harper: Colorado

The Red Raiders got a big win last week, upsetting Iowa State on the road. Do they build off of that or come back to earth a little? Given that their pass defense is one of the worst in the country, this is not a good matchup with Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and the rest of the Buffs passing attack. -Bartle

Colorado’s offensive line should dominate in the trenches against a Texas Tech team that is dead last in team sacks in the Big 12. Buffs keep their Big 12 title hopes alive. -Harper

UCF at Arizona State

Saturday, November 9

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN2

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Arizona State

Mitch Harper: UCF

Cam Skattebo is coming off the best game of his career. The Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt provides a dynamic running threat and capable passer to keep defenses honest. The momentum is strong in Tempe. -Bartle

The status of Cam Skattebo will be the question here. Kenny Dillingham said he’s “doubtful to questionable” and will not practice this week. UCF found its QB1 in Dylan Rizk. The Knights get a victory two time zones away from Orlando. -Harper

Oklahoma State at TCU

Saturday, November 9

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MST)

TV: FS1

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: TCU

Mitch Harper: TCU

Oklahoma State is just really bad at football this season. -Bartle

I’m not picking Oklahoma State again this season. -Harper

No. 9 BYU at Utah

Saturday, November 9

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM — Extended pregame begins at 6 p.m.)

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Utah

Mitch Harper: BYU

BYU should win this comfortably. The Cougars are playing great, balanced football on both sides of the ball. The quick development of Jake Retzlaff this season has been impressive. The offensive line is playing really clean football, too. The defense has been efficient and opportunistic, a great combo on that side of the ball. Everything suggests that BYU should win big. But this rivalry game always delivers surprises. -Bartle

There are two keys to me for BYU in this rivalry game. The first is to take care of the ball. BYU has done a great job of that, being ranked 16th nationally in turnover margin this season. The second key is to establish the run game. In the past two games, LJ Martin has reached 100 yards on the ground. If BYU succeeds in these two areas, they come away with their first win in Salt Lake City since 2006 and keep their undefeated season alive. -Harper

