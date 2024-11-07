Greater Zion hopes current film production attracts more projects

ST. GEORGE — We don’t know for sure exactly what was said during random conversations in the times of the Old Testament, but we have a pretty good idea of what things looked like.

So, when film producers were searching for a location to shoot a series involving Moses leading the Israelites out of Egypt, the St. George area just looked right.

“It is perfect for the desert. St. George is the best way to go to the Middle East without going to the Middle East. It is great,” Mitch Hudson said.

Hudson is the director of The Promised Land, a comedy series shot in the style of The Office and Parks and Recreation with characters looking at the camera to explain what’s happening and share their experiences.

“We have been working on this show for a couple of years, but this season started this summer,” Hudson said.

The crew shot their pilot episode in New Mexico in 2022.

When a studio picked it up for a first season of production, Hudson and his team decided to shoot in St. George for everything the area has to offer.

“It is a great landscape. It is exactly what we were looking for,” lead producer for the project Richie Jones said. “There is an airport, plenty of hotels, our crew has plenty of amenities to do on the weekends. They go hiking in the National Parks. We were blessed to find St. George.”

Washington County leaders hope it helps attract future productions to the area.

“The cast and crew of The Promised Land are helping Washington County build our film industry,” sales manager for the Greater Zion Tourism and Film Office Joyce Kelly said.

Utah has a rich film history throughout the state and Utah offers film incentives for productions, but Kelly feels deeper incentives are needed to stay competitive with surrounding states.

Especially with thousands of film students who go to school in Utah who often leave the state to shoot their films.

“We have 4000 students in film schools in colleges and universities across Utah,” Kelly said. “We are hoping to build our industry to provide a pathway for employment and keep our students here. We raise those kids, we educate them, and we want to keep them right here in Utah.”

The Promised Land team is convinced about shooting in Southern Utah, not only in using hundreds of extras from the area and a city nearby but also just the beauty of the place.

“What is the appeal of filming in Southern Utah? Probably those,” Hudson said with a laugh pointing at the red rock surrounding his film set. “I love putting together films in Southern Utah. It is the best place to film.”

If only Moses had a camera.