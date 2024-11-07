On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UNAFFORDABLE UTAH

Nonprofit aims to give 10 families a new home in southern Utah

Nov 7, 2024, 3:44 PM

The Self-Help Homes sweat-equity program helped this family work on their new home build in Hurrica...

The Self-Help Homes sweat-equity program helped this family work on their new home build in Hurricane Heights, in Hurricane. (Self-Help Home)

(Self-Help Home)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY IVY FARGUHESON, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A well-known part of the American Dream is to own a home. A Utah nonprofit is looking for 10 families to help build their own homes and make that dream come true.

Self-Help Homes is an affordable housing agency that provides federal government resources — dollars — to Utahns wishing to own a home. The program utilizes funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to secure an affordable mortgage, providing people an opportunity to become a homeowner.

These funds are not simply given to families after they complete an application, however. Work is required — specifically, sweat equity — including the homebuilding process, with help from construction professionals. After getting the funds, applicants and all age-appropriate family members must use hammers, nails and other tools to build their own home. The program is seeking 10 families to build homes in Hurricane, in southern Utah’s Washington County.

Self-Help Homes’ staff members sasy homeowners/homebuilders traditionally have gained an increased sense of pride in their homes and their abilities as a result of completing sweat equity on their homes. They may have been turned off by the idea of building a home, but their minds changed once they saw what they could do.

“This is a national program, but it applies perfectly to Utah. We want people to work, and they do,” said Brad Bishop, executive director at Self-Help Homes. “It’s super cool to see families — moms and dads — on top of their roof. It gives them a sense that ‘if I can build my own house, I can build anything.'”

Since 1998, more than 600 Utah families have participated in the Self-Help Homes program, acquiring USDA-backed loans, equipped with interest rates that can be as low as 1%, through subsidies, and home-buying assistance. Mortgage payments end up being between $1,600 and $1,800 per month, which is less than the rent of an apartment in some parts of Washington County, Utah County and even Salt Lake City. The mortgage is also for at least 33 years.

To participate, applicants must meet requirements established by USDA and HUD. They must have at least a 640 credit score, “not too much debt” and the ability to afford the mortgage and other costs. Households cannot earn more than $77,200 for a family of one to four people or $101,950 for families of five or more.

Upon completion of a pre-application, acceptance into the program and completion of Self-Help Homes’ programs about buying a home and construction costs, applicants can begin building their homes once the USDA-backed mortgage loan is secured. The home-building process typically takes between eight and 10 months, according to the Self-Help Homes staff. When completed, families can enter their four-bedroom, two-bath; or three-bedroom, two-bath homes.

The inside of a Self-Help Home in Washington County. The agency Self-Help Homes is seeking 10 families to build and live in a home like this.

The inside of a Self-Help Home in Washington County. The agency Self-Help Homes is seeking 10 families to build and live in a home like this. (Self-help Homes)

There is also another unique twist to the process.

“Once I get a group of 10 families, we can start building with everyone working on each other’s build,” said Julie Linquist, marketing outreach and housing specialist based in Washington County. “The groups working together form a tight community and it’s an affordable way to get into a house. I wish I would’ve done this when I was younger.”

Teachers, construction workers, city and county employees and others have been among the participants in the program. There are single individuals, single parents, families with children — a demographic makeup similar to any neighborhood in Utah. Bishop noted that in the last five years, the demand to participate in the program has been considerably higher than at any other time.

Demand is so high that the program has a waiting list of people wanting homes in Utah County. Washington County, however, is where the next set of homes will be built. The public is welcome to pre-apply for a spot in Washington County, but applicants must be ready to move and work there.

This housing program has consistently been supported by both Democrat and Republican lawmakers in Utah and Washington, D.C., with one party making sure it is always funded. No one’s sure if this will be the case with President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, especially given a decrease in the number of homes built in his prior term. Self-Help Homes’ staff are hopeful the support will continue but are encouraging Utahns to pre-apply now, just in case funding changes.

“We have plenty of land to build on,” Linquist said. “In this program, you’ll have lots of help, lots of support. And you’ll have good friends in your neighborhood since you’ll be working on each other’s houses for almost 10 months. Well, if not good friends, then people who know how to get along. It’s an amazing program.”

If you are interested in pre-applying for the Self-Homes Help program, visit the program’s website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Unaffordable Utah

The Self-Help Homes sweat-equity program helped this family work on their new home build in Hurrica...

Ivy Farguheson, KSL.com

Nonprofit aims to give 10 families a new home in southern Utah

A well-known part of the American Dream is to own a home. A Utah nonprofit is looking for 10 families to help build their own homes and make that dream come true.

1 hour ago

Homeowners in South Jordan's Daybreak community will now have to pay hundreds more a month in HOA f...

Daniel Woodruff

Daybreak homeowners brace for big HOA fee increase to fix damaged houses

Some homeowners in South Jordan’s Daybreak community are about to pay hundreds of dollars more a month in HOA fees.

23 hours ago

Home in Lehi pictured on Friday, Nov 1, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Daniel Woodruff

Why are mortgage rates above 7% again?

Homebuyers are grappling with mortgage rates that have once again risen above seven percent.

6 days ago

A groundbreaking ceremony for new affordable housing in Weber County was held on Oct. 31, 2024. (Jo...

Alex Cabrero

Weber County affordable homes project is first under new state plan

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Weber County Thursday morning, marking the first affordable homes project under a new state plan.

7 days ago

Caleb Asbell, an EMT and firefighter in Provo, wants to buy a house in the city where he works, pic...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah city plans to build new affordable housing for essential workers

A Utah city is working on a plan to make housing more affordable for its essential workers like police and firefighters.

8 days ago

Drivers traveling through Vernal, Utah as residents are feeling the stress of rising prices....

Mike Anderson

Roads to Understanding: Why Uintah County homeowners say energy affects everything

The Uintah Basin has long been Utah's major source of oil, gas, and coal, so it's no surprise that energy production is a major concern for residents.

13 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Nonprofit aims to give 10 families a new home in southern Utah