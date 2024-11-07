Nonprofit aims to give 10 families a new home in southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A well-known part of the American Dream is to own a home. A Utah nonprofit is looking for 10 families to help build their own homes and make that dream come true.

Self-Help Homes is an affordable housing agency that provides federal government resources — dollars — to Utahns wishing to own a home. The program utilizes funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to secure an affordable mortgage, providing people an opportunity to become a homeowner.

These funds are not simply given to families after they complete an application, however. Work is required — specifically, sweat equity — including the homebuilding process, with help from construction professionals. After getting the funds, applicants and all age-appropriate family members must use hammers, nails and other tools to build their own home. The program is seeking 10 families to build homes in Hurricane, in southern Utah’s Washington County.

Self-Help Homes’ staff members sasy homeowners/homebuilders traditionally have gained an increased sense of pride in their homes and their abilities as a result of completing sweat equity on their homes. They may have been turned off by the idea of building a home, but their minds changed once they saw what they could do.

“This is a national program, but it applies perfectly to Utah. We want people to work, and they do,” said Brad Bishop, executive director at Self-Help Homes. “It’s super cool to see families — moms and dads — on top of their roof. It gives them a sense that ‘if I can build my own house, I can build anything.'”

Since 1998, more than 600 Utah families have participated in the Self-Help Homes program, acquiring USDA-backed loans, equipped with interest rates that can be as low as 1%, through subsidies, and home-buying assistance. Mortgage payments end up being between $1,600 and $1,800 per month, which is less than the rent of an apartment in some parts of Washington County, Utah County and even Salt Lake City. The mortgage is also for at least 33 years.

To participate, applicants must meet requirements established by USDA and HUD. They must have at least a 640 credit score, “not too much debt” and the ability to afford the mortgage and other costs. Households cannot earn more than $77,200 for a family of one to four people or $101,950 for families of five or more.

Upon completion of a pre-application, acceptance into the program and completion of Self-Help Homes’ programs about buying a home and construction costs, applicants can begin building their homes once the USDA-backed mortgage loan is secured. The home-building process typically takes between eight and 10 months, according to the Self-Help Homes staff. When completed, families can enter their four-bedroom, two-bath; or three-bedroom, two-bath homes.

There is also another unique twist to the process. “Once I get a group of 10 families, we can start building with everyone working on each other’s build,” said Julie Linquist, marketing outreach and housing specialist based in Washington County. “The groups working together form a tight community and it’s an affordable way to get into a house. I wish I would’ve done this when I was younger.” Teachers, construction workers, city and county employees and others have been among the participants in the program. There are single individuals, single parents, families with children — a demographic makeup similar to any neighborhood in Utah. Bishop noted that in the last five years, the demand to participate in the program has been considerably higher than at any other time. Demand is so high that the program has a waiting list of people wanting homes in Utah County. Washington County, however, is where the next set of homes will be built. The public is welcome to pre-apply for a spot in Washington County, but applicants must be ready to move and work there. This housing program has consistently been supported by both Democrat and Republican lawmakers in Utah and Washington, D.C., with one party making sure it is always funded. No one’s sure if this will be the case with President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, especially given a decrease in the number of homes built in his prior term. Self-Help Homes’ staff are hopeful the support will continue but are encouraging Utahns to pre-apply now, just in case funding changes. “We have plenty of land to build on,” Linquist said. “In this program, you’ll have lots of help, lots of support. And you’ll have good friends in your neighborhood since you’ll be working on each other’s houses for almost 10 months. Well, if not good friends, then people who know how to get along. It’s an amazing program.” If you are interested in pre-applying for the Self-Homes Help program, visit the program’s website.