Bronny James To Make G League Debut Against Salt Lake City Stars

SALT LAKE CITY – Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, son and teammate of legend LeBron James is expected to make his G League debut against the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the news on social media.

“The Lakers today assigned Bronny James to their NBA G League affiliate, South Bay, where he’s expected to debut vs. Salt Lake City on Saturday, sources said,” Charania wrote. “James will be on Lakers roster vs. 76ers Friday, then rejoin South Bay.”

Stars To Open Season Against Bronny James

Second-year head coach Steve Wojciechowski will lead the Stars who open their season on the road at the South Bay Lakers in Los Angeles on November 9.

The first half of the G League season begins with a 16-game tip-off tournament which concludes with the G League Winter Showcase, taking place in Orlando, Florida from December 19-22.

After the Winter Showcase, the G League will begin its 34-game regular season with the top six teams from each conference moving onto the G League Playoffs.

James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during his lone season at USC.

The guard was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

SLC Stars Schedule Trends

The Stars will have three 4-game home stands with their most home games coming in January and February with seven each.

The Stars’ longest road trip of the season comes between March 5-15. During that stretch, they will travel to Oklahoma City, Memphis, and Frisco.

SLC Stars Notable Dates

Season Opener

Salt Lake City Stars @ South Bay Lakers, November 9, 6 p.m. MT, UCLA Health Training Center.

Home Opener

Salt Lake City Stas vs Rip City Remix, November 18, 7 p.m. MT, Maverik Center.

Extended Breaks

Between Tip-Off Tournament and Regular Season, December 23-26.

NBA All-Star Break, February 14-19.

The SLC Stars 2024-2025 Season Schedule is here. ⭐️ #ItStartsHere pic.twitter.com/Eh2rjK1S9v — Salt Lake City Stars (@slcstars) September 6, 2024

Games At The Delta Center

Salt Lake City Stars vs Sioux Falls Skyforce, February 12, 10:30 a.m. MT, Delta Center.

Salt Lake City Stars vs Iowa Wolves, March 3, 10:30 a.m. MT, Delta Center.

Salt Lake City Stars vs Mexico City Capitanes, March 19, 10:30 a.m. MT, Delta Center.

Season Finale

Salt Lake City Stars vs Mexico City Capitanes, March 27, 7 p.m. MT, Maverik Center.

