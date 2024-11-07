AP Source: Hamstring Injury Could Lead To Surgery For Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott’s injured hamstring is partially torn away from the bone and surgery for the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is possible, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

The injury, known as a partial avulsion, is likely to lead to an absence longer than the minimum of four games that would be required by putting Prescott on injured reserve.

Potentially season-ending surgery is among the options being considered, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t disclosed details of Prescott’s injury publicly. The NFL Network was the first to report the extent of Prescott’s injury.

In training camp two years ago, former Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith sustained what is called a full avulsion, a complete tear of the hamstring off the bone that requires surgery, and missed 13 games.

Prescott was injured in the second half of the Cowboys’ 27-21 loss to Atlanta on Sunday. Dallas (3-5) is preparing for Cooper Rush to start multiple games, beginning Sunday at home against NFC East rival Philadelphia.

Rush went 4-1 filling in two years ago after Prescott broke the thumb on his throwing hand in a season-opening loss. He also won a game in 2021 when Prescott was out with a strained calf.

The Cowboys have made the playoffs three consecutive years with a 12-5 record, but have already matched that loss total and are three games behind Washington and the Eagles in the loss column in the NFC East.

If Prescott doesn’t return, it will be the second time in five years the 2016 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year has been sidelined most of the season. He broke an ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 season and missed 11 games.