UPDATE: 11-year-old runaway found safe, West Valley City police say
Nov 7, 2024, 4:34 PM | Updated: 10:06 pm
WEST VALLEY CITY – An 11-year-old who ran away from his home is back home, police say.
A Utah mother was heartbroken to learn her autistic daughter was repeatedly placed in seclusion at school. KSL Investigates examined how often it happens in Utah, and what the law allows.
2 hours ago
A fight involving a group of teenagers resulted in one being shot and sent to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
4 hours ago
Several llamas were on the lam Thursday afternoon after they escaped from their owner, officials say.
4 hours ago
Who will help Utah's newly elected Attorney General get ready to take office in January? We now have that answer. Utah Attorney General-elect Derek Brown announced his transition team Thursday.
4 hours ago
A natural gas leak caused the house explosion that killed a Bingham High School student on Wednesday, investigators say.
5 hours ago
The Wasatch Back chapter of Meals on Wheels is facing financial issues that are putting a strain on its operations.
5 hours ago
Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.