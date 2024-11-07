West Valley City Police Department looking for 11-year-old runaway

WEST VALLEY CITY — An 11-year-old boy ran away from his West Valley City home Tuesday night, police said.

The West Valley City Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for 11-year-old Keny who was last seen in the area of 4400 S. and 4800 W.

If you’ve seen this boy, please contact the West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000. Reference case WV24-94498 when calling.

If you think you have seen him or know where he is, please call West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000. Reference case WV24-94498 when you call. — WVC Police (@WVCPD) November 7, 2024