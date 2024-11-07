On the Site:
Ben, the famed, beloved dog of college football’s Kirk Herbstreit, has passed away

Nov 7, 2024, 4:27 PM

Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Ben ahead of October's Tennessee Volunteers and Arkansas Razorbacks football game.

Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Ben ahead of October's Tennessee Volunteers and Arkansas Razorbacks football game. (Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire/AP via CNN Newsource)

(Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire/AP via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DAVID CLOSE, CNN


(CNN) — Kirk Herbstreit’s adorable golden retriever Ben, who has induced countless smiles on so many college campuses over the past two years, has passed away, according to the ESPN “College GameDay” football analyst.

A certified emotional service animal, Ben became famous for his infectious, friendly nature while in the national spotlight each week. He caused uncontrollable “oohs-and-ahs” while accompanying Herbstreit around the country covering football.

Ben would often be seen on set during live productions.

The long-time ESPN commentator would also bring his cherished dog along for his “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video gig.

Herbstreit said Ben died after a battle with cancer.

Ben, pictured on the field ahead of the Oklahoma Sooners and Tennessee Volunteers tilt, has passed away.

Ben, pictured on the field ahead of the Oklahoma Sooners and Tennessee Volunteers tilt, has passed away. (Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

“This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Bens organs and there was nothing left we could do – we had to let him go,” Herbstreit posted on social media along with a picture showing him with his arm around Ben.

Ben had been with Herbstreit for 10 years and had taken ill this year. According to ESPN, Ben was diagnosed with leukemia in March and underwent surgery in July.

“I’ve had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 on 1. He was smart-loving-gentle-patient-inquisitive-and welcoming to all. Always a big smile and a soft tail wag. He and I could communicate..he and I understood each other and had each others backs. He was with me more than anyone at home and traveling with me for work. Such an easy going companion. Hard day-but he will live within all of us forever.”


On Tuesday, Herbstreit said Ben had received his second chemotherapy injection in late October, and his condition was worsening.

“One of the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life. Ben is my best friend and companion. I love him with all of my heart,” he said earlier this week.

The pooch became a fan favorite in 2023 when Herbstreit first brought the big lab on the road.

The college football expert explained how much he loved the Ben phenomenon in January.

“There is just something different about him. I’m just happy people love his happiness and it makes them have a better day,” he said.

“It wasn’t the intent. I just wanted a companion out on the road with me as much as I travel. He’s my really good buddy.”

Herbstreit chronicled the joy Ben brought to the world while the pair went to work.

Ben often received his own press credential – giving the pup coveted field access.

Tributes to Ben poured in after news spread of his death.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

