Utah Football Vs. BYU Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s rivalry week. If you plan on attending the Utah Football home game against the BYU Cougars, check out our comprehensive fan guide.

Information on parking, tailgating, what to wear, and more is found below.

Your Gameday Timeline ⏰: @Utah_Football vs. BYU BE IN YOUR SEATS BY 7:30‼️

BE LOUD 🗣️

WEAR RED 🔴 Fan info: https://t.co/DdsBweg21G#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/2ezfZwBfok — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) November 7, 2024

Utah Vs. BYU Fan Guide

Parking For Utah vs. BYU

A full campus-wide parking map can be found here.

Utah Football Tailgate Information

There are three locations on campus where there will be tailgating. The Guardsman Lot, the East Lot, and Grass Spaces.

Fans can also enjoy food, music, and more outside Gate L on 500 South before the game. One more option for some pregame fun will be at Rowland Hall!

Visit Utah Tickets to get in on the pregame fun for future home games.

What To Wear to Utah vs. BYU at RES

If you’re a home fan cheering on the Utes, wear red! Utah will be drowned in red from the helmet to the pants.

If you’re a Cougar fan in enemy territory, wear blue.

𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝟗 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/CXGtsbKK6d — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 5, 2024

It’s not very often that we get an all-red and all-blue Utah vs. BYU game. Make it clear who you’re rooting for on Saturday.

Weather For Saturday

If you’re heading to the game this weekend, prepare for some cold temperatures.

KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson forecasts the temperature to be 42 degrees at kickoff (8:15 p.m.) and 41 degrees in the fourth quarter.

How To Watch Utah Football vs. BYU Football

The BYU-Utah game will be broadcast on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Buonantony are on the call. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.

Utah Football Bag Policy

Rice Eccles Stadium has a clear bag policy for all fans attending the game. You can find more on the policy here.

