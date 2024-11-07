On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Vs. BYU Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

Nov 7, 2024, 4:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s rivalry week. If you plan on attending the Utah Football home game against the BYU Cougars, check out our comprehensive fan guide.

Information on parking, tailgating, what to wear, and more is found below.

Utah Vs. BYU Fan Guide

Parking For Utah vs. BYU

A full campus-wide parking map can be found here.

Utah Football Tailgate Information

There are three locations on campus where there will be tailgating. The Guardsman Lot, the East Lot, and Grass Spaces.

Fans can also enjoy food, music, and more outside Gate L on 500 South before the game. One more option for some pregame fun will be at Rowland Hall!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Visit Utah Tickets to get in on the pregame fun for future home games.

What To Wear to Utah vs. BYU at RES

If you’re a home fan cheering on the Utes, wear red! Utah will be drowned in red from the helmet to the pants.

If you’re a Cougar fan in enemy territory, wear blue.

It’s not very often that we get an all-red and all-blue Utah vs. BYU game. Make it clear who you’re rooting for on Saturday.

Weather For Saturday

If you’re heading to the game this weekend, prepare for some cold temperatures.

KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson forecasts the temperature to be 42 degrees at kickoff (8:15 p.m.) and 41 degrees in the fourth quarter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew Johnson (@ksl_matt)

How To Watch Utah Football vs. BYU Football

The BYU-Utah game will be broadcast on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Buonantony are on the call. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.

RELATED: How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Cougars Vs. Utah Utes

Utah Football Bag Policy

Rice Eccles Stadium has a clear bag policy for all fans attending the game. You can find more on the policy here.

RELATED STORIES

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. BYU Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

It's rivalry week. If you plan on attending the Utah Football home game against the BYU Cougars, check out our comprehensive fan guide.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

AP Source: Hamstring Injury Could Lead To Surgery For Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott's injured hamstring is partially torn away from the bone and surgery for the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is possible

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bronny James To Make G League Debut Against Salt Lake City Stars

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, son of LeBron James is expected to make his G League debut against the Salt Lake City Stars.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week 11 Matchups

BYU vs. Utah headlines the week 11 slate around the Big 12 Conference.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 12

The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in all of Northern Utah, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Isaiah Collier Could Make NBA Debut Against Bucks

The Utah Jazz could see rookie Isaiah Collier make his NBA debut on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. 

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah Football Vs. BYU Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines