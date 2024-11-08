‘He’s better than ever’: boy finds relief from seizures following neurosurgery 

ST. GEORGE — Owen Jacobsen is a bright 12-year-old, actively involved in his school council, band, swim team, and MATHCOUNTS team. But what sets him apart? His resilience.

Early last year, Owen started having unexplainable seizures.

“He started telling me that he was feeling some weird sensations in his left arm,” his mom Rindi said. “One morning, he just had a full grand mal seizure right there sitting next to me, and it lasted a long time. It was really scary.”

Doctors found a cyst in Owen’s brain, which they thought was the cause of the seizure and that it was an isolated occurrence. But despite medication, the episodes worsened.

“They were happening every other day or sometimes daily,” Rindi said. “He started to learn to just yell, ‘Seizure!’ If I ever heard him yell, my heart would just start to pound. We were just always kind of on edge.”

He even had one at school.

“My arm kind of started shaking uncontrollably,” Owen said. “It was kinda scary not knowing when or where they were going to happen, so I was sometimes nervous to leave my mom’s side.” Owen had to take a break from sports and school and instead switched to doing online classes at home.

After Owen’s father suggested they take a closer look at the scans, doctors found a small tumor hidden by the cyst.