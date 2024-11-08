On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

‘He’s better than ever’: boy finds relief from seizures following neurosurgery 

Nov 7, 2024, 5:30 PM | Updated: 5:50 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — Owen Jacobsen is a bright 12-year-old, actively involved in his school council, band, swim team, and MATHCOUNTS team. But what sets him apart? His resilience.

Early last year, Owen started having unexplainable seizures.

“He started telling me that he was feeling some weird sensations in his left arm,” his mom Rindi said. “One morning, he just had a full grand mal seizure right there sitting next to me, and it lasted a long time. It was really scary.”

Doctors found a cyst in Owen’s brain, which they thought was the cause of the seizure and that it was an isolated occurrence. But despite medication, the episodes worsened.

“They were happening every other day or sometimes daily,” Rindi said. “He started to learn to just yell, ‘Seizure!’ If I ever heard him yell, my heart would just start to pound. We were just always kind of on edge.”

He even had one at school.

“My arm kind of started shaking uncontrollably,” Owen said. “It was kinda scary not knowing when or where they were going to happen, so I was sometimes nervous to leave my mom’s side.” Owen had to take a break from sports and school and instead switched to doing online classes at home.

After Owen’s father suggested they take a closer look at the scans, doctors found a small tumor hidden by the cyst.

Owen had the surgery in September of 2023 and hasn't had any issues since. (Jacobsen family) (Jacobsen family) Owen had the surgery in September of 2023 and hasn't had any issues since. (Jacobsen family) Doctors found a cyst in Owen's brain, which they thought was the cause of the seizure and that it was an isolated occurrence. (Jacobsen family) Owen had to take a break from sports and school and instead switched to doing online classes at home. (Jacobsen family)

“It was just this spot in his brain that is directly linked to kind of the left side of his body and his movement, and it just started to interfere enough that he started feeling it in his hand then his arm,” Rindi said.

Owen was referred to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, where they met pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Bollo. Dr. Bollo recommended Owen undergo a high-tech procedure called Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy (LITT), which is less invasive than a typical craniotomy surgery and is only offered in a few children’s hospitals nationwide.

“It’s a laser surgery where we use a robot to put a laser probe in the tumor and ablate it or destroy it,” Dr. Bollo said. “One tiny incision, one stitch, and that’s it.”

Owen had the surgery in September of 2023 and hasn’t had any issues since.

“That’s the last time that he’s felt anything in his arm or had any seizures,” Rindi said. “We just kept waiting for it to happen, and he just kept going day after day seizure-free.”

While recovery hasn’t been easy — Rindi said it’s taken some time for him to “bounce back” — Owen is once again feeling like himself, back to doing the things he loves.

“Here we are one year later, Owen is just back to normal, thriving, he’s better than ever,” Rindi said.

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital was ranked number one in the nation for neurology and neurosurgery patient outcomes for the third year in a row, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

In partnership with Intermountain Health #yourlifeyourhealth

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

Owen Jacobsen is a bright 12-year-old, actively involved in his school council, band, swim team, an...

Emma Benson

‘He’s better than ever’: boy finds relief from seizures following neurosurgery 

Owen Jacobsen is a bright 12-year-old, actively involved in his school council, band, swim team, and MATHCOUNTS team. But what sets him apart? His resilience. 

2 hours ago

Halloween is one of the most exciting nights for kids, but it can also be one of the most dangerous...

Emma Benson

Trick or treat! Don’t forget these Halloween safety reminders 

Halloween is one of the most exciting nights for kids, but it can also be one of the most dangerous. 

8 days ago

Sheri Wiseman, in this undated photo, gives the thumbs up after undergoing 12 rounds of chemo and 2...

Emma Benson

Utah survivor urges women to get screened this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

When Sheri Wiseman got her annual mammogram last March, she received unexpected news.

14 days ago

Scott and Janna Smith return annually to a triathlon in Idaho but in 2024, Scott went to the medica...

Emma Benson

Utahn reunited with team who saved his life after triathlon heart attack

What would you say to the people who saved your life? Utahn Scott Smith, 47, was reunited Friday with the medical care team whose quick actions made all the difference for him.

20 days ago

Beeston is now able to continue to do the things he loves, like traveling the world with his wife, ...

Emma Benson

Intermountain receives major grant to improve care of mitral valve prolapse patients

Ever since he was young, Bill Beeston knew he had a heart murmur. But as time went on, the Provo man started having trouble doing daily tasks, like mowing the lawn.

21 days ago

An art project at Utah Valley Hospital is providing a safe space for patients to express themselves...

Emma Benson

‘Healing Tree’ mural helping patients cope with mental health

An art project at Utah Valley Hospital is providing a safe space for patients to express themselves.

28 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

‘He’s better than ever’: boy finds relief from seizures following neurosurgery 