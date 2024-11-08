DJ & PK’s Best Utah/BYU Rivalry Moments: The Game That Wouldn’t End

SALT LAKE CITY – With the long-awaited Utah and BYU Football matchup quickly approaching, DJ & PK decided to look back at some of the best moments in the history of the rivalry.

Coming in at No. 2, the game that wouldn’t end in 2012.

Utes Prevail Over Cougars After Chaotic Final Minutes

How many college football games end multiple times? The answer is not many but when the Cougars and Utes faced off in 2012, exactly that happened.

After a somewhat uneventful first half ended in a 7-7 tie, the second half was the polar opposite.

With two touchdowns and a field goal in the third quarter, Utah looked primed for an upset over the No. 25 Cougars.

Utah fans really rushed the field 3 times vs BYU back in 2012. I can’t believe I forgot this happened pic.twitter.com/NRpU9K4LmQ — Austin Brown (@Austin_Vols) August 11, 2023

However, the fourth quarter was a different story.

BYU scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and trailed by just three in the final minutes.

With the ball back and less than 30 seconds on the clock, a 47-yard completion to Cody Hoffman gave BYU a chance.

The next play was what started the chaos. A short pass on the left side was dropped, seemingly with no time on the clock.

The Utah sideline, along with hundreds of fans, poured onto the field. Unfortunately for the Utes, a replay review showed that there was still one second on the clock.

As the Cougars loaded up for a long field goal and missed, the fans came out again. This time it caused a 15-yard penalty and gave them one more shot to force overtime.

But, the ball bounced off the upright and the Utes fans stormed the field one last time with the win officially in the books.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports