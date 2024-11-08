On the Site:
DJ & PK’s Best Utah/BYU Rivalry Moments: The Game That Wouldn’t End

Nov 7, 2024, 5:28 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With the long-awaited Utah and BYU Football matchup quickly approaching, DJ & PK decided to look back at some of the best moments in the history of the rivalry.

Coming in at No. 2, the game that wouldn’t end in 2012.

Utes Prevail Over Cougars After Chaotic Final Minutes

How many college football games end multiple times? The answer is not many but when the Cougars and Utes faced off in 2012, exactly that happened.

After a somewhat uneventful first half ended in a 7-7 tie, the second half was the polar opposite.

With two touchdowns and a field goal in the third quarter, Utah looked primed for an upset over the No. 25 Cougars.

However, the fourth quarter was a different story.

BYU scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and trailed by just three in the final minutes.

With the ball back and less than 30 seconds on the clock, a 47-yard completion to Cody Hoffman gave BYU a chance.

The next play was what started the chaos. A short pass on the left side was dropped, seemingly with no time on the clock.

The Utah sideline, along with hundreds of fans, poured onto the field. Unfortunately for the Utes, a replay review showed that there was still one second on the clock.

As the Cougars loaded up for a long field goal and missed, the fans came out again. This time it caused a 15-yard penalty and gave them one more shot to force overtime.

But, the ball bounced off the upright and the Utes fans stormed the field one last time with the win officially in the books.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

BYU Football Team Rallies Around Young Fan Battling Cancer Before Utah Game

Joey Mecham from Lehi was honored by the BYU football team and he made sure to give them a gift during his "True Blue Hero" recognition.

22 minutes ago

Jazz Unleash Barrage Of First-Half Threes Against Bucks In Milwaukee

The Utah Jazz have been far from an efficient team to start the season but they made it rain in Milwaukee on Thursday.

26 minutes ago

Utah Hockey Club’s Maveric Lamoureux Ejected Following Fight

The first fight of Utah Hockey Club defenseman Maveric Lamoureux was a double-edged sword for the young rookie. Lamoureux appeared to win the fight, heading to the penalty box with bloody knuckles post-fisticuffs. But after a review from officials, Lamoureux was ejected with a ten-minute game misconduct penalty.

29 minutes ago

Lighting-Fast Goal From Michael Kesselring Gives Utah Hockey Club Lead

After being shut out in their last outing, Michael Kesselring lit the lamp 18 seconds in against St. Louis for the fastest goal in team history.

2 hours ago

Utah Jazz Vs. Milwaukee Bucks Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Jazz are coming off their first win of the season and look for a repeat of that success against the Milwaukee Bucks.

2 hours ago

Utah Hockey Club Vs. St. Louis Blues Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The St. Louis Blues (7-6-0, 14 points) are hosting the Utah Hockey Club (5-5-3, 13 points) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 7.

2 hours ago

