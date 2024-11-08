Utah Hockey Club Vs. St. Louis Blues Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Utah Hockey Club continues its road trip in the Midwest, facing off with divisional opponent St. Louis.

The St. Louis Blues (7-6-0, 14 points) are hosting the Utah Hockey Club (5-5-3, 13 points) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 7.

Matching up against St. Louis. 📍: Enterprise Center

⏰: 6PM MT

📺: UtahHC+ and Utah 16

📻: KSL Sports Zone pic.twitter.com/tLI2eQcBWs — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 7, 2024

Utah HC is looking to get back on track following Tuesday night’s 3-0 shutout by the league-leading Winnipeg Jets. The club has scored one goal through three Karel Vejmelka starts, including being shut out twice. Opponents have outshot Utah HC in eight of 13 games.

Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther lead Utah with six goals each. Nick Schmaltz has 11 assists, while Keller paces the team with 12 points.

The Blues have been a balanced offense this season, with four players registering four goals through 13 games.

Utah HC-St. Louis Blues Gameday Coverage

