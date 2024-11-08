On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Nov 7, 2024, 6:54 PM | Updated: 7:08 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


OREM — The Wasatch Back chapter of Meals on Wheels is facing financial issues that are putting a strain on its operations.

More than 300 seniors living in Utah, Wasatch and Summit Counties are on a waitlist to get help with access to food.

Kristina Nelson, director for Meals on Wheels, said Utah’s aging population is increasing, especially here in Utah County. And the money they rely on to pay for ingredients and commercial kitchens to prepare the 1,000 daily meals they serve isn’t stretching far enough.

“The waitlist is growing every day,” Nelson said. “People just aren’t getting the help that they need. Sometimes they don’t want to ask.”

Meals on Wheels serves people 60 and older who are homebound. Many of them live alone without family nearby.

“Our population will grow by 45,000 in the next ten years, seniors that will be eligible for this program,” Nelson said.

She said the state and federal funding they rely on isn’t covering all of their expenses as much as it used to.

“We figure we need about $300,000 annually to just maintain current services, and another $300,000 on that to help with the waitlist,” Nelson said.

The organization is in need of more delivery drivers — many of whom drive their own cars and buy their own gas.

“I have had some memorable moments,” said Ryan Bithell, a delivery driver. He said that beyond just delivering food, he enjoys interacting with the seniors.

They benefit from the conversation, and he checks in on their safety, too.

“Be aware of their circumstances,” Bithell said. “Whether they’re dealing with dementia, whether they’re dealing with assistance needed with walking.”

The organization said they feel helpless when they have to put people on waitlists. They’re looking for partners, sponsors and creative ways to bring in funding to keep serving Utah’s aging population.

In the meantime, they work with local food banks to get those individuals canned food or easy meals they’re capable of heating up themselves.

“We are not to the point of not providing, but we are to the point of jeopardizing seniors that really need help,” Nelson said.

