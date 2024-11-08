On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Utah Jazz Vs. Milwaukee Bucks Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Nov 7, 2024, 6:05 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

MILWAUKEE – The Utah Jazz are coming off their first win of the season and will look for a repeat of that success against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.

There is even more good news for Utah as both Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen will return to action. Rookie guard Isaiah Collier will also be available to make his NBA debut.

Stay caught up on all the action from Fiserv Forum with our live blog!

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

RELATED STORIES

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.
Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

