Lighting-Fast Goal From Michael Kesselring Gives Utah Hockey Club Lead

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – After being shut out in their last outing, Michael Kesselring lit the lamp 18 seconds in against St. Louis for the fastest goal in team history. It was also the fastest goal in the NHL this season, besting the previous mark of 20 seconds set by Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.

The St. Louis Blues (7-6-0, 14 points) are hosting the Utah Hockey Club (5-5-3, 13 points) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 7.

MICHAEL KESSELRING! 18 seconds in and we’re 🆙 pic.twitter.com/ERb0tDKT12 — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 8, 2024

Moments after the opening face-off, captain Clayton Keller found Kesselring with a nifty pass into the slot. Kesselring caught the puck, dropped it at his stick, and flipped a back-handed shot past Joel Hoffer to give his squad a 1-0 lead.

It was the third goal of the season for Kesselring and Keller’s seventh assist.

Utah Hockey Club is struggling to put shots on goal

Generating shots on goal continues to be an issue as the season goes on for the Utah Hockey Club.

Utah averages 25.7 shots per game (28.5 league average) while allowing 29.6 a night. Through 12 games, Utah is 29th in the league in shots on goal and likely didn’t improve after only 21 against the Jets the last time out.

Taking on the Blues tonight. ⤵️https://t.co/HK1jvIPOiO — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 7, 2024

While their strategy isn’t necessarily to try and outshoot teams each contest, it’s becoming a pattern in losses, especially against some better teams.

Las Vegas outshot the team 35-19, the Sharks 46-23, Anaheim 34-30, New Jersey 32-20, and again against Winnipeg, 28-21.

They simply have to shoot more. Being outshot so heavily is unacceptable, resulting in a significant struggle to light the lamp.

Follow Utah HC With KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club games can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. Listen to Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24