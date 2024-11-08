On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Stolen truck hit police vehicle on State Street

Nov 7, 2024, 6:53 PM

The scene of a car crash involving a police officer and two other cars....

The scene of a car crash involving a police officer and two other cars. (The South Salt Lake City Police Department)

(The South Salt Lake City Police Department)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The driver of a stolen car smashed into a police vehicle on the corner of 3900 S. State Street Thursday night.

Detective Ryan Alvarez with the South Salt Lake City Police Department said the driver hit the police vehicle before hitting a second vehicle in the process. The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were transported to the hospital. Alvarez did not say how serious the injuries were. 

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and to use alternate routes, as they assess the situation.

This story is breaking and may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

The scene of a car crash involving a police officer and two other cars....

Alton Barnhart

Stolen truck hit police vehicle on State Street

The driver of a stolen car smashed into a police vehicle on the corner of 3900 S. State Street Thursday night.

13 minutes ago

Thomas Eugene Creech Prison inmate mugshot...

Rebecca Boone, Associated Press

Federal judge temporarily halts Idaho’s plan to try a second time to execute a man on death row

A federal judge has temporarily halted the planned execution of an Idaho man on death row whose first lethal injection attempt was botched earlier this year. Thomas Eugene Creech was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Nov. 13.

4 hours ago

Multiple reports had been made to the Riverton Police Department about a string of scam calls, posi...

Alton Barnhart

Riverton Police warns public of scam calls posing as officers

Multiple reports had been made to the Riverton Police Department about a string of scam calls, posing to be police officers.

5 hours ago

Two men were arrested near Nephi on Wednesday after Utah Highway Patrol troopers say they found dru...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Drugs wrapped like gifts found during traffic stop, UHP says

Two men pulled over for allegedly going over 100 mph in Juab County had items wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper in their vehicle.

6 hours ago

silver cuffs on a black background...

Alton Barnhart

Man attacked pedestrian with a baseball bat, police say

A man is arrested for attacking a pedestrian with a baseball bat at 7692 S. Main Street in Salt Lake County.

2 days ago

FILE - A man working in a food truck has been arrested and accused of abusing a woman he invited in...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

2 men charged in September killing of Ogden man on front porch

Two men have been charged in connection with the killing of a 45-year-old Ogden man who was shot multiple times in front of his house last month.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Stolen truck hit police vehicle on State Street