Stolen truck hit police vehicle on State Street

SALT LAKE CITY — The driver of a stolen car smashed into a police vehicle on the corner of 3900 S. State Street Thursday night.

Detective Ryan Alvarez with the South Salt Lake City Police Department said the driver hit the police vehicle before hitting a second vehicle in the process. The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were transported to the hospital. Alvarez did not say how serious the injuries were.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and to use alternate routes, as they assess the situation.

This story is breaking and may be updated.