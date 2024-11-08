Deadly house explosion was caused by gas leak, South Jordan firefighters say

SOUTH JORDAN — A natural gas leak caused the house explosion that killed a Bingham High School student on Wednesday, investigators say.

Ryan Lessner, a spokesman for the South Jordan Fire Department, said the source of the gas leak is under investigation. Investigators are still determining what exactly caused the South Jordan home to explode.

“Additional investigators will be working at the scene through the weekend and hope to have more information available by early next week,” Lessner said in a written statement.

The explosion on 10500 S. 3200 West killed a 15-year-old whose body was in the rubble late Wednesday evening.

