Police identify another alleged abuse victim of formal school counselor

ST. GEORGE — Police have identified another alleged victim of a former middle school counselor and Boy Scout leader already facing numerous counts of sexually abusing young boys.

David Scott Curtis, 55, who was living in Littlefield, Arizona, at the time of his arrest, was charged Thursday in 5th District Court with aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

In total, Curtis is now charged with 19 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, four counts of forcible sodomy, six counts of sodomy on a child and rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, in five cases filed in 5th District Court since April.

His latest allegations involve a young Arizona boy he is accused of abusing from the time the boy was 7 until he was 13. Curtis would routinely drive the boy from Arizona to his home in St. George and inappropriately touch the boy during the drive, according to a police booking affidavit.

“The (boy) estimated this happened in excess of 100 times over the years,” the affidavit states.

In March, Curtis — who at that time was working as a middle school counselor in Mesquite, Nevada — was arrested and brought back to Utah to face charges in another case that occurred in southern Utah. He was charged in connection with a second case in April and a third case in May.

In June, Curtis was charged again. The alleged victim, in that case, is a man in his 30s who lives out of state and contacted St. George police, stating that Curtis was his Boy Scout leader starting in about 2001 or 2002 when they both lived in Washington County and that he was sexually abused by Curtis for several years, according to police.

Curtis is scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday.