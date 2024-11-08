Utah Hockey Club’s Maveric Lamoureux Ejected Following Fight

On the Site:
Nov 7, 2024, 7:26 PM

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – The first fight of Utah Hockey Club defenseman Maveric Lamoureux was a double-edged sword for the young rookie. Lamoureux appeared to win the fight, heading to the penalty box with bloody knuckles post-fisticuffs. But after a review from officials, Lamoureux was ejected with a ten-minute game misconduct penalty.

The St. Louis Blues (7-6-0, 14 points) are hosting the Utah Hockey Club (5-5-3, 13 points) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 7.

Michael Kesselring Gives Utah Hockey Club Lead

Lamoureux saw 5:26 of ice team across seven shifts against St. Louis before his ejection.

Utah Hockey Club entered the second period knotted up at one against St. Louis. Michael Kesselring lit the lamp 18 seconds into the game for Utah, scoring the fastest goal in the NHL this season.

St. Louis tied the game later in the period when nobody stepped up to stop Colton Parayko on a transition play.

Utah Hockey Club is struggling to put shots on goal

Generating shots on goal continues to be an issue for the Utah Hockey Club as the season goes on.

Utah averages 25.7 shots per game (28.5 league average) while allowing 29.6 a night. Through 12 games, Utah is 29th in the league in shots on goal and likely didn’t improve after only 21 against the Jets the last time out.

While their strategy isn’t necessarily to try and outshoot teams each contest, it’s becoming a pattern in losses, especially against some better teams.

Las Vegas outshot the team 35-19, the Sharks 46-23, Anaheim 34-30, New Jersey 32-20, and again against Winnipeg, 28-21.

They simply have to shoot more. Being outshot so heavily is unacceptable, resulting in a significant struggle to light the lamp.

Follow Utah HC With KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club games can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees.

