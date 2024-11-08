Jazz Unleash Barrage Of First-Half Threes Against Bucks In Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – The Utah Jazz have been far from an efficient team to start the season but they made it rain in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The Jazz led 61-57 at the break, mostly thanks to an absurd 53.8 percent from beyond the arc.

icymi: he lit 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗲 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VLJICsJ71d — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 8, 2024

The main suspects were Keyonte George, Jordan Clarkson, and Johnny Juzang. All of which drained three threes in the first half.

Over half of Utah’s shot attempts came from deep. Sometimes that can be a cause for concern but if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.

Lauri Markkanen, Cody Williams, George, and Clarkson all only made field goals from long-range through the first two quarters.

Another struggle for the Jazz this season was kept under control as they turned the ball over just two more times than Milwaukee.

Despite the massive shooting advantage, the lead sat at just four which meant Utah needed to keep the hot hand in the second half to make it two straight wins.

Jazz Getting Healthier Ahead Of Bucks Matchup

The Utah Jazz could see rookie Isaiah Collier make his NBA debut on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The guard has been upgraded to available after missing the season’s first seven games with a hamstring strain.

Along with Collier, both Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson have also been upgraded in Milwaukee.

Jazz Injury Report: *AVAILABLE – Jordan Clarkson (left plantar fasciitis) *AVAILABLE – Isaiah Collier (right hamstring strain) *AVAILABLE – Lauri Markkanen (low back spasms) OUT – Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture) OUT – Micah Potter (G League) OUT – Jason Preston (G… — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 7, 2024

Markkanen has missed the Jazz’s last three games with back spasms, while Clarkson has been sidelined due to plantar fasciitis.

Despite the shorthanded roster, the Jazz earned their first win of the season on Monday over the Chicago Bulls.

Related: Jazz Offense Gets Hot, Beat Bulls For First Win Of Season

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports