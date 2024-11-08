On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Unleash Barrage Of First-Half Threes Against Bucks In Milwaukee

Nov 7, 2024, 7:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

MILWAUKEE – The Utah Jazz have been far from an efficient team to start the season but they made it rain in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The Jazz led 61-57 at the break, mostly thanks to an absurd 53.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The main suspects were Keyonte George, Jordan Clarkson, and Johnny Juzang. All of which drained three threes in the first half.

Over half of Utah’s shot attempts came from deep. Sometimes that can be a cause for concern but if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.

Lauri Markkanen, Cody Williams, George, and Clarkson all only made field goals from long-range through the first two quarters.

Another struggle for the Jazz this season was kept under control as they turned the ball over just two more times than Milwaukee.

Despite the massive shooting advantage, the lead sat at just four which meant Utah needed to keep the hot hand in the second half to make it two straight wins.

Jazz Getting Healthier Ahead Of Bucks Matchup

The Utah Jazz could see rookie Isaiah Collier make his NBA debut on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The guard has been upgraded to available after missing the season’s first seven games with a hamstring strain.

Along with Collier, both Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson have also been upgraded in Milwaukee.

Markkanen has missed the Jazz’s last three games with back spasms, while Clarkson has been sidelined due to plantar fasciitis.

Despite the shorthanded roster, the Jazz earned their first win of the season on Monday over the Chicago Bulls.

Related: Jazz Offense Gets Hot, Beat Bulls For First Win Of Season

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Team Rallies Around Young Fan Battling Cancer Before Utah Game

Joey Mecham from Lehi was honored by the BYU football team and he made sure to give them a gift during his "True Blue Hero" recognition.

1 minute ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Unleash Barrage Of First-Half Threes Against Bucks In Milwaukee

The Utah Jazz have been far from an efficient team to start the season but they made it rain in Milwaukee on Thursday.

5 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s Maveric Lamoureux Ejected Following Fight

The first fight of Utah Hockey Club defenseman Maveric Lamoureux was a double-edged sword for the young rookie. Lamoureux appeared to win the fight, heading to the penalty box with bloody knuckles post-fisticuffs. But after a review from officials, Lamoureux was ejected with a ten-minute game misconduct penalty.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lighting-Fast Goal From Michael Kesselring Gives Utah Hockey Club Lead

After being shut out in their last outing, Michael Kesselring lit the lamp 18 seconds in against St. Louis for the fastest goal in team history.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Vs. Milwaukee Bucks Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Jazz are coming off their first win of the season and look for a repeat of that success against the Milwaukee Bucks.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Vs. St. Louis Blues Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The St. Louis Blues (7-6-0, 14 points) are hosting the Utah Hockey Club (5-5-3, 13 points) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 7.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Jazz Unleash Barrage Of First-Half Threes Against Bucks In Milwaukee